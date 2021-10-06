TECNO Brings Ultra-steady and Ultra-clear Gimbal Camera Phone CAMON 18 Premier

“We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The digital revolution with the rise of new generations brings the latest trend of film making through a smartphone device. The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experience to users. With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series.” said Stephan Ha, General Manager of TECNO.

Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a Smart “ S haking” L ens to C ancel E xternal S haking M otions

Users of all levels, from casual users to professional content creators, will have a new tool to achieve that perfect video. The CAMON 18 Premier is now imbued with unparalleled anti-shaking technology at 300% the effectiveness of other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology. When combined with a wide angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is now capable of 109° wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity.

The CAMON 18 Premier’s rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and a 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom, See Further Than the Eyes Can Perceive

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

Master the Art of Self-Portrait with the 32 MP AI SelfieCamera

TECNO embodies their “Stop At Nothing” maxim with the 32 MP front camera, once again exceeding expectations with crystal-clear clarity. The powerhouse camera comes with a more compact and convenient UI, incorporating clear cut function buttons and new intelligent gender-based identification. The beauty function has increased inclusivity for male features, having introduced beard and eyebrow enhancement. Users can now utilize the Portrait Light Effect Mode to lighten, darken, change, or remove the background completely, lending the world of photo-editing software concisely to the palms of their hands.

Stylish & Exquisite Design from Color to Texture

CAMON18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design. At the same time, it advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language. The ceramic elements are added to our products to bring a new aesthetic perspective of CAMON series and give the products more imagination.

Unleash Smoother, Faster Performance with the Newest MediaTek Helio G96 Chip and 33W Flash Charging

Equipped with an MediaTek Helio G96 CPU with eight cores, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the CAMON 18 Premier possesses multi-tasking ability like never before, empowering seamless integration of multiple apps. This incredible processing power, coupled with 4750 mAh battery, comprehensively enhances user experience, resulting in a system with the ability to photograph, videograph, network, and run games with remarkable smoothness. With TÜV Rheinland certifications for Safe Fast-charge Systems, CAMON 18 Premier supports 33W Flash Charging, attaining 50% charge in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 65 minutes.

Live V ivid with the120Hz R efresh R ate and TÜV Rheinland Certified D isplay for Eye Protection on your CAMON 18 Premier

The 6.7” AMOLED display (1080x2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience — the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive. Moreover, as a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product, the CAMON 18 Premier can reduce blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption.

Explore A head with the L atest HiOS 8.0

For all the stunning hardware, TECNO’s software pulls its own weight. The latest HiOS 8.0 features Za-Hooc2.0 high-security privacy solutions, relying on leading data security capabilities and privacy protection technology to build a strong and safe privacy ecosystem to protect both hardware and software data. With AI OS system service, life is far more well-organized. Calender, Business trips & meetings, Flight information, Birthday reminders... Do not miss any important moment.

TECNO is a rising-star smartphone brand at global market. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is passionately unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals and bringing them innovative stylish smart devices with the latest technologies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com .

Media files