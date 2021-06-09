Denver's Nikola Joki? wins 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

A second-round pick selected 41 st overall by Denver in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić is the lowest-drafted player to be named NBA MVP with the exception of three-time MVP Moses Malone, who was not selected in the NBA Draft. The previous lowest-drafted players to win the award were two-time MVPs Antetokounmpo and Steve Nash, both selected with the 15 th overall pick in their respective drafts.

Jokić received 91 first-place votes and earned 971 total points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters as well as the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award fan vote, making for 101 ballots. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (586 points) finished in second place, followed by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (453 points) in third place, Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo (348 points) in fourth place and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (139 points) in fifth place.

Players received 10 points for each first-place vote, seven points for each second-place vote, five points for each third-place vote, three points for each fourth-place vote and one point for each fifth-place vote.

In his sixth NBA season, Jokić played all 72 games and averaged a career-high 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, a career-high 8.4 assists and 1.32 steals in 34.8 minutes. With his season averages, Jokić ranked 12 th in the NBA in points, ninth in rebounds, sixth in assists and 22 nd in steals. He is the third player in NBA history to average at least 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a season, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Jokić made an NBA-leading 732 field goals and shot 56.6 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from three-point range and a career-high 86.8 percent from the free throw line. He led the NBA in double-doubles with 60 and ranked second in triple-doubles with 16. Jokić set single-game career highs in points with 50 (vs. the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 6); rebounds with 22 (vs. the Suns on Jan. 23); assists with 18 (vs. the Rockets on Dec. 28); and steals with seven (vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 12).

Behind Jokić, Denver posted a 47-25 record and earned the third seed in the Western Conference for the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets finished with the fifth-highest single-season winning percentage in franchise history (.653).

An NBA All-Star selection for the third consecutive season, Jokić was named the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month twice (December/January and March) and the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week three times (Weeks 5, 6 and 13).

Jokić, 26, has played all six of his NBA seasons with Denver, averaging 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 453 career games. This season, he broke the franchise records for career double-doubles and triple-doubles. He also became the first Nuggets player to start an NBA All-Star Game since 2011.

For the 12 th consecutive season, the NBA and Kia America gave fans the opportunity to vote for the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award. The fan vote, conducted online and through Twitter, counted as one vote toward determining the winner.

The Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award trophy is named in honor of Maurice Podoloff, who served as the NBA’s first commissioner from 1946 until his retirement in 1963. Podoloff was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1974.

The voting results for the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award are below. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. Complete ballots for each voter will be posted at https://PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

Voting Results: 2020-21 Kia N BA Most Valuable Player Award Player (Team) 1 st Place Votes (10 Points) 2 nd Place Votes (7 Points) 3 rd Place Votes (5 Points) 4 th Place Votes (3 Points) 5 th Place Votes (1 Point) Total Points Nikola Jokić (Denver) 91 8 1 0 0 971 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) 1 62 23 8 3 586 Stephen Curry (Golden State) 5 23 32 23 13 453 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) 1 5 34 41 10 348 Chris Paul (Phoenix) 2 2 8 13 26 139 Luka Dončić (Dallas) 0 1 0 7 14 42 Damian Lillard (Portland) 0 0 1 5 18 38 Julius Randle (New York) 0 0 1 2 9 20 Derrick Rose (New York) 1 0 0 0 0 10 Rudy Gobert (Utah) 0 0 0 1 5 8 Russell Westbrook (Washington) 0 0 1 0 0 5 Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) 0 0 0 1 0 3 James Harden (Brooklyn) 0 0 0 0 1 1 LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) 0 0 0 0 1 1 Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) 0 0 0 0 1 1

Below is the list of winners of the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

Kia N BA Most Valuable Player Winners 1955-56 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis 1956-57 – Bob Cousy, Boston 1957-58 –Bill Russell, Boston 1958-59 –Bob Pettit, St. Louis 1959-60 –Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1960-61 –Bill Russell, Boston 1961-62 –Bill Russell, Boston 1962-63 –Bill Russell, Boston 1963-64 –Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati 1964-65 –Bill Russell, Boston 1965-66 –Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1966-67 –Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1967-68 –Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1968-69 –Wes Unseld, Baltimore 1969-70 –Willis Reed, New York 1970-71 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee 1971-72 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee 1972-73 –Dave Cowens, Boston 1973-74 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee 1974-75 –Bob McAdoo, Buffalo 1975-76 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers 1976-77 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers 1977-78 –Bill Walton, Portland 1978-79 –Moses Malone, Houston 1979-80 –Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers 1980-81 –Julius Erving, Philadelphia 1981-82 –Moses Malone, Houston 1982-83 –Moses Malone, Philadelphia 1983-84 –Larry Bird, Boston 1984-85 –Larry Bird, Boston 1985-86 –Larry Bird, Boston 1986-87 –Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers 1987-88 –Michael Jordan, Chicago 1988-89 –Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers 1989-90 –Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers 1990-91 –Michael Jordan, Chicago 1991-92 –Michael Jordan, Chicago 1992-93 –Charles Barkley, Phoenix 1993-94 –Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston 1994-95 –David Robinson, San Antonio 1995-96 –Michael Jordan, Chicago 1996-97 –Karl Malone, Utah 1997-98 –Michael Jordan, Chicago 1998-99 –Karl Malone, Utah 1999-00 –Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers 2000-01 –Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 2001-02 –Tim Duncan, San Antonio 2002-03 –Tim Duncan, San Antonio 2003-04 –Kevin Garnett, Minnesota 2004-05 –Steve Nash, Phoenix 2005-06 –Steve Nash, Phoenix 2006-07 –Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas 2007-08 –Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers 2008-09 –LeBron James, Cleveland 2009-10 –LeBron James, Cleveland 2010-11 –Derrick Rose, Chicago 2011-12 –LeBron James, Miami 2012-13 –LeBron James, Miami 2013-14 –Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City 2014-15 –Stephen Curry, Golden State 2015-16 –Stephen Curry, Golden State 2016-17 –Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City 2017-18 –James Harden, Houston 2018-19 –Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 2019-20 –Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 2020-21 –Nikola Jokić, Denver

