Communiqu� on the African Union Commission Chairperson working visit to Sudan

He also met the African Group of Ambassadors, the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and ambassadors of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council and Troika members.

The objective of the visit was to take stock of progress made in the Transitional process in Sudan, and to exchange views with national stakeholders and international partners. He also exchanged views with the Sudanese authorities on regional issues of mutual concern.

In all his interactions, the Chairperson reiterated the need to accelerate the implementation of commitments made by the Sudanese stakeholders within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and the Juba Peace Agreement. He also encouraged the national stakeholders to create a conducive environment that facilitates consensual engagement towards addressing challenges facing the Transition.

The Chairperson was also briefed on the evolving economic situation in the country, and in his meetings with the representatives of international partners, stressed the need for their urgent and concrete support to Sudan in order to consolidate the important gains made thus far.

The Chairperson underscored the African Union's continued commitment to accompany the Sudanese people in their pursuit for peace, security, stability, democracy and economic development.