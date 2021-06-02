APO Group appoints Lynne Krawchuk as Vice President of Digital, Public Relations (PR), and Media Relations

Public Relations in Africa is traditionally challenging. There are 54 individual countries with vastly different cultures and media landscapes. APO Group is in the unique position of being able to build a bridge between international business and this diverse African media community.

Not even the largest global PR Agencies can match APO Group’s reach or depth of contacts in every African country. APO Group has a database of over 450.000 journalists and distributes more than eight million press release emails in Africa every month. In 2020, content distributed by APO Group appeared on more than a million online African news pages.

Lynne brings huge experience in all areas of Public Relations and digital marketing, and she is excited by the prospect of working with the many multinational organizations who look to APO Group to establish and develop their presence in African markets.

“Journalists in Africa know APO Group better than any PR or digital agency,” Lynne says. “But the opportunities for our clients go far beyond traditional PR and press release distribution. Our role is to make integrated communications in Africa easier for multinational companies and help them utilize the special relationship APO Group has with African media.”

Born in Cape Town and residing in Johannesburg, Lynne has more than 20 years’ experience in PR and digital marketing. She has worked across the African continent, and throughout Europe, spending much of her early career in the event management space in the UK. Over the last decade, she has worked in key leadership roles within the Digital, Public Relations and Traditional Agency sectors.

Lynne has developed strategic brand solutions for a number of award-winning agencies, notably TBWA Group and, most recently, Clockwork Media, where she worked as Executive Head of Client Service and was responsible for major accounts including BMW, Emirates, La Liga, Standard Bank, Exxaro, E! Entertainment, Oracle, Seacom, and many others.

Lynne’s experience with these major international companies will play an important role in promoting APO Group’s ongoing mission to change the narrative about Africa.

“Brands prosper when they engage in continuous conversations with people in a relevant and meaningful way,” Lynne says. “At APO Group we can make those conversations happen, building lasting relationships that open new doors for multinational organizations, and generate positive stories about Africa that can be told all around the world. If the biggest companies are thriving in Africa, the whole continent benefits.”

As well as working towards challenging international perceptions of Africa, Lynne is passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, with a particular interest in promoting equality and developing women leaders on the continent.

“Lynne is a perfect fit for this unique role within African PR and media relations,” says Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( www.Pompigne-Mognard.com ), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “APO Group is the only consultancy with the reputation and knowhow to help multinational companies build integrated, digital media strategies across the whole of Africa. Lynne’s experience working with some of the biggest international brands will help our clients make even deeper connections with the African media. We are thrilled to welcome her to APO Group.”

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace… Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com