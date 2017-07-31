Home > Weddings >

Toyosi Phillips :  Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiong

She said yes to her crush and sweetheart over a month ago.

  Published:
Toyosi Phillips is overwhelmed and excited at the positive response since she announced her engagement on July 30, 2017 play

(Instagram / Toyosi Phillips)

Nollywood writer and producer Toyosi Phillips gushed on Instagram Sunday night that she got engaged to “Gidi Up” actor Etim Effiong over a month ago.

She took to the social media platform to share a photo of her engagement ring and her excitement at being engaged to her MCM.

play Toyosi Phillips shares her engagement ring on social media, and announces that she's been engaged for a month at the time of the announcement. July 30 2017 (Instagram / Toyosi Phillips)

 

 Along side the photo she writes:

“Only God can make your crush become your husband!! Over a month ago, #IsaidYES to becoming Mrs Etim Effiong!!!!

ALSO READ: Music producer, Fliptyce ties the knot with sweetheart

“I’ve already given all the praise and glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ and now I’d just like to specially thank all the amazing Nigerian #foodbloggers who have made preparing #Calabar dishes a semi walk in the park for this Yoruba girl.

God bless you!! #IMGETTINGMARRIED#WONTHEDOIT??”

play Congrats to Toyosi & Etim Effiong on their engagement. (Instagram / Toyosi Phillips)

In a subsequent post shared few hours before this article, the producer says she is overwhelmed by the positive responses she's so far gotten since she announced her engagement.

"Guys this response is overwhelming!! Thank you so much! God BLESS you!!

"@etimeffiong is doing guy and has refused to post so I will post for both of us!!

Thank you very much for the kind words and prayers," she writes.

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

