Muslim couple Jahed Choudhury and Sean Rogan have become the first gay couple to wed in Britain.

Yesterday, July 11 2017, the couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Walsall registry office, sealing an affair which is still considered a cultural taboo to many traditional Muslims.

Wearing traditional Muslim attire, Jahed, 24 recites his wedding vows to Sean, 19, who he has been with for the past two years, in front of few guests present at the ceremony.

According to media sources in the UK, Sean had found Jared crying on a park bench in Darlaston during one of the lowest times of his life.

"I'd not long overdosed and I was crying on a bench and Sean came over and asked if I was okay.

“He gave me hope at one of my lowest points and he's stood by me all the way,” the 24-year old says.

After a long time of being rejected, ostracized and having to go through enforced changes by his family, Jared found a new lease of life in Sean and hasn’t looked back since.

According to him: "I'd been viciously attacked by Muslim boys, my mosque told me non-Muslims were not allowed in.

"I stood out like a sore thumb - I never liked football, I preferred watching fashion shows on TV. I remember feeling trapped."

He adds: "It went all over school, people would spit on me, empty the rubbish bins on me, call me pig and the Muslim people would shout 'harum' - which is a very nasty insult in my language."

"I tried killing myself and I then met Sean.

“The housing association got us a house in a week and we've been living together ever since. I proposed on Sean's birthday last June."

Now married, he says, "we're going to have a big party in Darlaston and go to Spain for a week on holiday."

Their wedding is seen as a big step for the LGBT community in Britain.