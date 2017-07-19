Veteran journalists, Marian and Charles Anazodo, have been marred now for 14 years!

The couple got married on July 19th 2003 and have two children, a boy and a girl.

Charles who is reputable as one of the finest sports journalists in the country took to Instagram to mark the occasion with endearing words about his Marian, and how she's changed his life for the most colourful.

"This day 14 years ago, my life changed forever. @mariananazodo made my heart smile and it continues to.

"You are everything to me and you give me a reason to want another day.

"I will forever love, cherish and adore you. Nwanyi oma nkem," he writes alongside a throwback pic from their wedding 14 years ago.

they're all out in France for their holiday at the moment.

Congrats to the couple from Pulse Wedding!