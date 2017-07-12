Most of us think participating in politics is simply voting during elections but there is much more to this pillar of democracy. In fact, voting is actually the end of the political process.

Politics involves joining a political party, engaging in debates, discussing with your colleagues and campaigning for issues, amongst other things.

The thing with all of that is that is it both stressful, difficult and time consuming (even dangerous sometimes). To make maters worse, Nigeria’s political parties do not have the most basic information framework targeted at citizens interested in politics.

Unlike in finance and work, we are yet to adopt technology for fine tuning our political process. That is what Nonso Obikili wants to change with a new initiative called The Nawo Project.

It is an open-source framework — complete with an API and web app — that lets you do anything from joining a political party and taking part in debates, to voting and monitoring finances.

The idea is to let you participate actively in politics from the comfort of your space and the basic prototype is already up and running. In a medium post explaining the thinking behind the Project, Obikili also calls for volunteers in whatever capacity for the project.

To be clear, The Nawo Project is not an attempt to start a political party but a means with which to give Nigerians access to the entire political process by leveraging technology.

What do you think about this? It seems like a brilliant idea, if it can be pulled off (more so if it can get support from the major political players). Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.