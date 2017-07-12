Home > Pulse Tech >

Someone built an app to make it easier to participate in politics

Someone built a web app to make easier for you to participate in politics

It is an open-source framework — complete with an API and web app — that lets you do almost anything relating to the political process.

Nonso Obikili's Nawo Project aims to make politics more inclusive using technology. play

Nonso Obikili's Nawo Project aims to make politics more inclusive using technology.

Most of us think participating in politics is simply voting during elections but there is much more to this pillar of democracy. In fact, voting is actually the end of the political process. 

Politics involves joining a political party, engaging in debates, discussing with your colleagues and campaigning for issues, amongst other things.

APC rally play

APC rally

The thing with all of that is that is it both stressful, difficult and time consuming (even dangerous sometimes). To make maters worse, Nigeria’s political parties do not have the most basic information framework targeted at citizens interested in politics. 

Unlike in finance and work, we are yet to adopt technology for fine tuning our political process. That is what Nonso Obikili wants to change with a new initiative called The Nawo Project.

APC-Logo play

APC-Logo

ALSO READ: All you need to know about the Nigerian government’s Tech agenda for 2017

It is an open-source framework — complete with an API and web app — that lets you do anything from joining a political party and taking part in debates, to voting and monitoring finances.

PDP members at a convention play

PDP members at a convention

The idea is to let you participate actively in politics from the comfort of your space and the basic prototype is already up and running. In a medium post explaining the thinking behind the Project, Obikili also calls for volunteers in whatever capacity for the project.

To be clear, The Nawo Project is not an attempt to start a political party but a means with which to give Nigerians access to the entire political process by leveraging technology.

PDP Logo play

PDP Logo

What do you think about this? It seems like a brilliant idea, if it can be pulled off (more so if it can get support from the major political players). Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

