MarkAngel Comedy, the YouTube channel that hosts the popular Emmanuella skits, is the first ever Nigerian-owned YouTube channel to hit a million subscribers.

Johanna Wright (VP, Product Management, YouTube) made the announcement at the just concluded Google For Nigeria event in Lagos yesterday, July 27, 2017.

The Google exec also brought the owners of the YouTube channel on stage to present them with a gold plaque for the milestone achievement.

However, the star of the channel, Emmanuella herself was not present for the presentation. One of the two gentlemen who came on stage to accept the award told Pulse Tech she had travelled.

The milestone highlights the advent of video in consumer media and highlights Nigeria’s increasing importance to YouTube as a viable market.

There are still a lot of obstacles to overcome before internet access in Nigeria becomes truly democratized, but the signs are looking and it is bound to happen, sooner or later.