MarkAngel Comedy gets YouTube plaque for hitting 1 Million subscribers

Google For Nigeria MarkAngel Comedy (Emmanuella) gets a YouTube plaque for hitting 1 Million subscribers

The milestone highlights the advent of video in consumer media and highlights Nigeria’s increasing importance to YouTube as a viable market.

Comedian Mark Angel receiving the gold-plated YouTube plaque at Google For Nigeria for hitting 1 million YouTube subscribers, the first Nigerian-owned channel to do so.

MarkAngel Comedy, the YouTube channel that hosts the popular Emmanuella skits, is the first ever Nigerian-owned YouTube channel to hit a million subscribers. 

Johanna Wright (VP, Product Management, YouTube) made the announcement at the just concluded Google For Nigeria event in Lagos yesterday, July 27, 2017.

The MarkAngel Comedy team recieving their 1 million YouTube subscribers plaque from Johanna Wright, (VP, Product Management, YouTube) play

The MarkAngel Comedy team recieving their 1 million YouTube subscribers plaque from Johanna Wright, (VP, Product Management, YouTube)

(Pulse/Folarin Okunola)

 

The Google exec also brought the owners of the YouTube channel on stage to present them with a gold plaque for the milestone achievement.

However, the star of the channel, Emmanuella herself was not present for the presentation. One of the two gentlemen who came on stage to accept the award told Pulse Tech she had travelled. 

The milestone highlights the advent of video in consumer media and highlights Nigeria’s increasing importance to YouTube as a viable market.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria

(Google)

 

There are still a lot of obstacles to overcome before internet access in Nigeria becomes truly democratized, but the signs are looking and it is bound to happen, sooner or later.

