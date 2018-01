24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roger Federer has won the Australian Open.

The tennis star defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to grab the title.

Federer entered the Australian Open final, after his opponent, Chung Hyeon got injured and threw in the towel during the semi-final game.

According to Telegraph, this is the 36-year-old’s sixth title.

More details later.