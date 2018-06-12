Pulse.ng logo
Zidane reunites with France 1998 World Cup winning squad

Zinedine Zidane French legend reunites with teammates to celebrate 1998 World Cup 20-years after

Zidane and teammates come together to celebrate their 1998 World Cup triumph.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Christian Karembeu, Fabien Barthez, Lionel Charbonnier, Robert Pires, Zinedine Zidane, Youri Djorkaeff, Vincent Candela, Alain Boghossian, Laurent Blanc and Sabri Lamouchi play Zidane reuinted with his former teammates that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)
Zinedine Zidane reunited with his French teammates that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 11 to celebrate 20-years of the achievement.

Zidane who quit his role as manager of the European champions made an appearance with his erstwhile teammates to mark the celebration of winning the World Cup 20-years ago.

France defeated favourites Brazil 3-0 at the Stade de France to win the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Zidane the lead protagonist with two goals in the final as they triumphed in front of their home supporters.

Members of France's 1998 World Cup winning squad play The 1998 World Cup winning team were all smiles at their reunion (Getty Images)

 

Several of them are now retired but came out to celebrate the occasion ex-players such as Christian Karembeu, Fabien Barthez, Robert Pires, Youri Djorkaeff, Vincent Candela, Alain Boghossian, Laurent Blanc and Sabri Lamouchi were all present at the ceremony.

Zidane showed no signs of regret after leaving his position at Real Madrid as he was grabbed the microphone and celebrated with his former teammates.

Members of France's 1998 World Cup-winning squad play Zidane grabbed the microphone and led the celebrations (Getty Images)

 

The retired players reflected on their triumph and took pictures with local children in the Paris area.

Key captain missing was Didier Deschamps who is coach of the current generation of the French national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

