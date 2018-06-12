news

Zinedine Zidane reunited with his French teammates that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 11 to celebrate 20-years of the achievement.

Zidane who quit his role as manager of the European champions made an appearance with his erstwhile teammates to mark the celebration of winning the World Cup 20-years ago.

France defeated favourites Brazil 3-0 at the Stade de France to win the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Zidane the lead protagonist with two goals in the final as they triumphed in front of their home supporters.

Several of them are now retired but came out to celebrate the occasion ex-players such as Christian Karembeu, Fabien Barthez, Robert Pires, Youri Djorkaeff, Vincent Candela, Alain Boghossian, Laurent Blanc and Sabri Lamouchi were all present at the ceremony.

Zidane showed no signs of regret after leaving his position at Real Madrid as he was grabbed the microphone and celebrated with his former teammates.

The retired players reflected on their triumph and took pictures with local children in the Paris area.