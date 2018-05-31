news

French coach Zinedine Zidane has quit his role as coach of Real Madrid after three consecutive Champions League titles with the La Liga side.

Zidane's decision to step down at Real Madrid comes after he led his side to the another Champions League victory over Liverpool on Saturday, May26.

Zidane was brought in to replace Raphael Benitez in January 2016, and has led the Madrid side to the three Champions League titles in the two and a half season he has been in charge.

According to several reports Zidane's decision to quit was a result of event after the Champions League final in which star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale hinted they may leave the Santiago Bernebeu.

He hinted his departure in February when he said, "Being a coach is extremely tiring - more so at a club like Real Madrid. When I feel there is nothing more to give, I'll walk away."

More to follow...