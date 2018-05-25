news

Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and their other French teammates stepped up their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by riding bicycles.

France are grouped alongside Denmark, Australia, and Peru at the football fiesta.

The French superstars showed off their bicycle skills as a form of practise and exercise wearing their new kits for the World Cup .

The coaching staff led by Didier Deschamps were also part of the routine as all participants including the players were spotted with helmets.

Benjamin Mendy who returned back to action for Manchester City in the latter stages of the season led the players who were in high spirits as they took part in the exercise.

Attacking talents such as Griezmann, Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele have seen the French ranked among the favourites to repeat their 1998 FIFA World Cup heroics, 20 years later in Russia.

Defeat in the 2016 Euro final to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, will serve as motivation for the young French team as they continue their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.