Home > Sports > Football >

Tyronne Ebuehi joins Benfica from ADO Den Haag for 5 years

Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haag

Tyronne Ebuehi has completed a free transfer from ADO Den Haag to Benfica.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tyronne Ebuehi play Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi joins Benfica (Instagram/Tyronne Ebuehi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi completed a move from ADO Den Haag to Portuguese side Benfica on Saturday, May 19.

Ebuehi who plays for Dutch side ADO Den Haag, was on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica in the winter transfer window, but the move did not go through.

The 22-year-old who is one of the top performers in the Eredivisie has been with the ADO Den Haag set up for five years and will play outside Netherlands for the first time.

Ebuehi confirmed his move to the Portuguese giants through a message on his official Instagram account.

The message said, "I’m very happy and blessed to sign for @slbenfica.

"Can’t wait to start here at this beautiful club. 5 years ago i played amateur football and look where i am now. Grateful for where i am now, but there is still a long way to go!"

 

According to several reports Ebuehi has joined the Portuguese giants on a five year deal which will expire in 2023.

Speaking to the clubs website Ebuehi revealed that he is excited to have completed the move to his new club.

He said, "It is a feeling of great happiness to be able to be here in a club of this dimension. It's a dream come true, a big step that I take in my young career.

Tyronne Ebuehi play Ebuehi has played two matches for the Super Eagles (Twitter/NFF)

 

"Benfica is a great club with excellent conditions. It is known all over the world. The fact that I was always on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was very easy to choose Benfica."

Born in the Netherlands, Ebuehi featured in 82 matches for ADO Den Haag and contributed one goal and has made just two appearances for the Super Eagles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup XI of players left out of Super Eagles 30-man...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nike say 3m people have pre-ordered 2018 World Cup jerseysbullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Gernot Rohr picks 35 players for World Cup camp
Super Eagles Rohr recalls Onyekuru, Ebuehi, names 22 others for Algeria, Argentina
Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendly
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp
AS Roma Italian side show support for Super Eagles for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Junior Lokosa 18-goal NPFL striker makes Super Eagles pre-World Cup squad
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back says he turned down Benfica because of World Cup
Tyronne Ebuehi ADO Den Haag happy with Super Eagles defender.
Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica

Football

Italy great Gianluigi Buffon played his final game for Juventus on Saturday before tearfully exiting after a trophy-laden 17-year career
Football Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juventus
Manchester United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt
Football Chelsea, Man Utd battle to be Cup kings in England's other showpiece
Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets
Barcelona La Liga champions release home kit for next season [photos]
Germany's coach Joachim Loew has said he regrets telling forward Mario Goetze 'show the world you are better than Messi' during the 2014 World Cup final.
Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better than Messi'