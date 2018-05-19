news

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi completed a move from ADO Den Haag to Portuguese side Benfica on Saturday, May 19.

Ebuehi who plays for Dutch side ADO Den Haag, was on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica in the winter transfer window, but the move did not go through.

The 22-year-old who is one of the top performers in the Eredivisie has been with the ADO Den Haag set up for five years and will play outside Netherlands for the first time.

Ebuehi confirmed his move to the Portuguese giants through a message on his official Instagram account.

The message said, "I’m very happy and blessed to sign for @slbenfica.

"Can’t wait to start here at this beautiful club. 5 years ago i played amateur football and look where i am now. Grateful for where i am now, but there is still a long way to go!"

According to several reports Ebuehi has joined the Portuguese giants on a five year deal which will expire in 2023.

Speaking to the clubs website Ebuehi revealed that he is excited to have completed the move to his new club.

He said, "It is a feeling of great happiness to be able to be here in a club of this dimension. It's a dream come true, a big step that I take in my young career.

"Benfica is a great club with excellent conditions. It is known all over the world. The fact that I was always on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was very easy to choose Benfica."

Born in the Netherlands, Ebuehi featured in 82 matches for ADO Den Haag and contributed one goal and has made just two appearances for the Super Eagles.