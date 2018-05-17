news

Super Eagles team B head coach Salisu Yusuf has called up the Nwakali brothers and 21 others for the friendly against La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 22.

The game between the Super Eagles will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and Salisu Yusuf will be in charge of the encounter.

Salisu was in charge as the Super Eagles picked up a silver medal at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and has called up mostly home based players with some foreign based professionals.

Some of the foreign based stars called up are Sadiq Umar, brothers Chidiebere and Kelechi Nwakali and Alhassan Ibrahim

Top players on the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) such as Tosin Omoyele, Destiny Ashadi, and Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Utin were all invited.

The 23 players for Atletico Madrid friendly

Olufemi Kayode (Lobi Stars), Olorunleke Ojo (Akwa United), Olufemi Thomas (Rangers International)

Musa Muhammed (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Stanley Okoroma (MFM FC), Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars), Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC),

Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah), Austin Opara (MFM FC), Isiaka Oladuntoye (Enyimba FC), Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United)

Raphael Ayagwa (Plateau United), Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United), Kelechi Nwakali (MVV Maastricht, Netherlands)

Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austrian Wien), Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen FC, Scotland), Usman Mohammed (Norway)