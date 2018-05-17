Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf invites 23 players for Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly

The home-based Super Eagles will play a friendly against European giants Atletico Madrid.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Atletico Madrid in Uyo
Super Eagles team B head coach Salisu Yusuf has called up the Nwakali brothers and 21 others for the friendly against La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 22.

The game between the Super Eagles will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and Salisu Yusuf will be in charge of the encounter.

Salisu was in charge as the Super Eagles picked up a silver medal at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and has called up mostly home based players with some foreign based professionals.

Atletico Madrid play Atletico Madrid will travel to Uyo to take on the Super Eagles

Some of the foreign based stars called up are Sadiq Umar, brothers Chidiebere and Kelechi Nwakali and Alhassan Ibrahim

Top players on the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) such as Tosin Omoyele, Destiny Ashadi, and Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Utin were all invited.

Super Eagles play Majority of the players invited are homebased (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

The 23 players for Atletico Madrid friendly

Olufemi Kayode (Lobi Stars), Olorunleke Ojo (Akwa United), Olufemi Thomas (Rangers International)

Musa Muhammed (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Stanley Okoroma (MFM FC), Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars), Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC),

Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah), Austin Opara (MFM FC), Isiaka Oladuntoye (Enyimba FC), Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United)

Raphael Ayagwa (Plateau United), Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United), Kelechi Nwakali (MVV Maastricht, Netherlands)

Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austrian Wien), Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen FC, Scotland), Usman Mohammed (Norway)

Dayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars), Emem Eduok (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Sadiq Umar (NAC Breda, Netherlands), Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United), Kadiri Samadi (Lobi Stars), Ibrahim Alhassan (Kano Pillars).

