news

English Premier League leaders Manchester City have loaned out former Nigerian youth international Chidiebere Nwakali to Scottish side Aberdeen.

The loan move would be Nwakali’s fifth since joining the English side after winning the FIFA Under 17 World Cup title in 2013.

Chidiebere who is the elder brother to Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali had spells at Spanish sides Atlético Malagueño and Girona, before he was loaned out to Norway where he turned out for IK Start and later Sogndal Fotball.

Acoording to the BBC, the Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said "Manchester City have been very keen for Chidi to get some competitive game time and it's a deal we've been working on for a couple of months now,"

Aberdeen is one of the top teams in Scotland (2nd place) and Nwakali will hope his move earns him a call-up to the Super Eagles, in order to be in contention for a World Cup place.