Nigerian youth international Kelechi Nwakali has been loaned out by parent club Arsenal to Dutch second division side MVV Maastricht.

A video posted on MVV Maastricht's official Twitter handle welcomed Kelechi back to the club where he spent last season.

The midfielder at the start of the season was sent on loan to the Dutch first division with VVV Venlo.

He struggled to get the required game time, as he played just nine of 19 games and found the back of the net just once.

However, his parent club decided to terminate the loan agreement and send him back to where he impressed while on loan in the 2016/17 season.

Kelechi is the younger brother of Manchester City's Chidiebere Nwakali who was also sent on loan by his parent club.

The youngster will hope to make use of another opportunity to impress Arsene Wenger ahead of next season and also compete for a shirt in the Super Eagles as they head to the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kelechi who won the Golden ball at the 2015 U-17 World Cup, made 29 appearances and contributed two goals for MVV Maastricht last season, he is yet to feature for the Arsenal first team and Super Eagles.