Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht

Kelechi Nwakali Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht

Arsenal have sent Nigerian youngster Kelechi Nwakali back on loan at MVV Maastricht.

  • Published:
Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht play Arsenal have loaned out Kelechi Nwakali to Dutch side MVV Maastricht (complete sports)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian youth international Kelechi Nwakali has been loaned out by parent club Arsenal to Dutch second division side MVV Maastricht.

A video posted on MVV Maastricht's official Twitter handle welcomed Kelechi back to the club where he spent last season.

The midfielder at the start of the season was sent on loan to the Dutch first division with VVV Venlo.

He struggled to get the required game time, as he played just nine of 19 games and found the back of the net just once.

However, his parent club decided to terminate the loan agreement and send him back to where he impressed while on loan in the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht play Kelechi Nwakali will hope to impress on loan (Arsenal)

 

Kelechi is the younger brother of Manchester City's Chidiebere Nwakali who was also sent on loan by his parent club.

The youngster will hope to make use of another opportunity to impress Arsene Wenger ahead of next season and also compete for a shirt in the Super Eagles as they head to the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kelechi who won the Golden ball at the 2015 U-17 World Cup, made 29 appearances and contributed two goals for MVV Maastricht last season, he is yet to feature for the Arsenal first team and Super Eagles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eaglesbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star filmed making mockery of Messibullet
3 Stephen Keshi Google celebrates posthumous 56th birthday of Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Nwakali Midfielder waiting on Wenger for Arsenal future
Kelechi Nwakali & Samuel Chukwueze Arsenal on course to complete signing of Nigeria youth internationals
Super Eagles Rohr recalls Onyekuru, Ebuehi, names 22 others for Algeria, Argentina
Chidiebere Nwakali Manchester City loan out Nigerian youngster
Kelechi Nwakali Arsenal star helps his mum with house chore while on holiday
Kelechi Nwakali Nigeria youth international signs 5-year-deal with Arsenal
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star in Arsenal’s pre-season squad, Akpom, Nwakali dropped
Chuba Akpom Leeds, Celtic after Arsenal youngster
Kelechi Nwakali Midfielder signs N4.9M per-week deal at Arsenal
Kelechi Nwakali & Samuel Chukwueze Arsenal coach, Wenger confirms deal with Nigeria junior internationals

Football

Sanchez arrives Manchester hotel with his dogs dressed in United kits
Alexis Sanchez Striker dresses his pet dogs in Manchester United kits
Champions Plateau United bounce back
NPFL Champions Plateau United bounce back
Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk will take the Socceroos to the World Cup in Russia, according to Football Federation Australia
Football 'He can achieve great things' - van Marwijk gets Australia W. Cup nod
Real Madrid midfielder Isco (R) vies with Leganes defenders Tito (C) and Unai Bustinza during their Copa del Rey clash in Madrid
Zinedine Zidane Coach takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat