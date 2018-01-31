news

Super Eagles forward Sunday Faleye has been ruled out of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, due to an Injury.

Faleye has been impressive for the Super Eagles team B side at the CHAN, but suffered an injury to his arm in Nigeria's quarterfinal victory against Angola.

The forward came into the field after attention from the medical team, but he was clearly in pain and could not continue with the match.

The 19-year-old has been a potent attacking threat down the Eagles wing, and has been responsible for tormenting opposition defenses.

Faleye scored the lone goal that turned out to be the match winner in the Super Eagles second group game against Libya.

Salisu Yusuf confirms more injuries

Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has confirmed that up to five players are doubts for the Semi-final game against Sudan.

Speaking at the pre-match conference Salisu said Emeka Atuloma has joined Kalu Orji, Peter Eneji and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi who are doubtful for the game, while Daniel Itodo are Faleye are out.

“We are looking at Kalu and will assess him and we hope Eneji will be better. Ifeanyi Ifeanyi did not play last match because he was carrying a little bit of groin injury, Emeka Atuloma too. Now we need to see Atuloma too maybe they will switch.” Yusuf said

The Eagles however will have to do without the Faleye's pace for their semi-final fixture against Sudan , as well as a possible third place or final match.

The semifinals of the CHAN will take place on Wednesday, January 31

Morocco vs Libya at the Complexe Mohammed V Casablanca at (4:30, 5:30 Nigerian time)

Sudan vs Nigeria at the Grand stade Marrakech , Marrakech at (7:30, 8:30 Nigerian time)