The Super Eagles will take on Sudan in the Semi-final of the ongoing African Nations Championship

play The Super Eagles will take on Sudan in the semifinals of the African Nations Championship (CAF)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Wednesday, January 31 take on Sudan in the semifinal of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

The Eagles booked their passage to the semifinal stage with a hard fought victory over Angola in the quarterfinal stage, where they had to come from behind to progress.

 

The victory earned Nigeria a showdown against Sudan who defeated Zambia 1 - 0 in their quarterfinal fixture.

Nigeria and Sudan are bronze medallists at the CHAN, the Sudanese with a third place finish in 2011, while Stephen Keshi led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Both semifinals will take place on Wednesday, January 31

Morocco vs Libya at the Complexe Mohammed V Casablanca at (4:30, 5:30 Nigerian time)

Sudan vs Nigeria  at the Grand stade Marrakech , Marrakech at (7:30, 8:30 Nigerian time)

