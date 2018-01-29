The Super Eagles will take on Sudan in the Semi-final of the ongoing African Nations Championship
The Eagles booked their passage to the semifinal stage with a hard fought victory over Angola in the quarterfinal stage, where they had to come from behind to progress.
The victory earned Nigeria a showdown against Sudan who defeated Zambia 1 - 0 in their quarterfinal fixture.
Nigeria and Sudan are bronze medallists at the CHAN, the Sudanese with a third place finish in 2011, while Stephen Keshi led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2014 edition of the tournament.
Both semifinals will take place on Wednesday, January 31
Morocco vs Libya at the Complexe Mohammed V Casablanca at (4:30, 5:30 Nigerian time)
Sudan vs Nigeria at the Grand stade Marrakech , Marrakech at (7:30, 8:30 Nigerian time)