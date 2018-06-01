news

Members of the Super Eagles crew to the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been denied visas for their preparations by the Austrian embassy.

After the friendly against England , the Super Eagles are meant to camp in Austria to finalise preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Key members of the Super Eagles backroom staff have been rejected by the Austrian embassy which is a big blow to the teams set up.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) , the Austrian embassy denied visas to lead physiotherapist, Nnaemeka Anozie, team administrator Dayo Enebi Achor and equipment manager Chidi Ngoka.

Reacting to the rejection team administrator said, “We are stunned by the action of the Austrian Embassy. How will the team cope without the physiotherapist and the equipment manager? Everyone is disappointed with this.”

Another official of the NFF was quoted to say, “This is a big shock. Someone like Chidi Ngoka has been with the team for several years and even attended the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments. Anozie has been with the Eagles for many years as well, and earlier worked with the U17 National Team.

"Both of them have been to several countries in different continents. We don’t know the reason for this action by the Austrian Embassy.”

The Super Eagles, however, will have to do without the officials as the NFF has already booked Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf as the camp base for the team before their departure to Russia.