The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have rolled out the timetable for their general elections.

The football body has scheduled the elections until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The successfully screened candidates will be eligible to participate in the general elections which will hold on Saturday, September 29.

Those interested in the various positions available on the Executive Committee will have to purchase forms which will be on sale starting from Monday, May 21 till Monday, June 4.

Once the sale of forms has concluded, the whole election process will be suspended as the Amaju Pinnick led administration will be focused on the Super Eagles who will be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After the World Cup, the process begins with the screening of candidates that purchased forms for the elections.

The screening exercise for these candidates will commence from Thursday, July 19 till Saturday, July 21, and the names of candidates successfully screened will be released on Monday, July 23.

Applicants who were screened out will have the chance to appeal their case from Tuesday, July 24 till Saturday, July 28.

The head of the electoral appeal process is Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu who is the chairman of the Electoral Committee.

After the appeal process, the list of final candidates will be made public on Monday, July 30th and then till the election in September.