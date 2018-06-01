Home > Sports > Football >

England Vs Nigeria: Time of friendly and where to watch

England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watch

Check out time of Nigeria Vs England on Saturday and where you can watch the game.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play England Vs Nigeria: Time of friendly and where to watch (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face England on Saturday, June 2 in a friendly game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Saturday friendly which will be played at the famous Wembley will be Nigeria’s practise match for the 2018 World Cup Group D match against Iceland.

Kyle Walker, Harry Kane, Gary Cahil play The England Vs Nigeria friendly game will be played at Wembley (Eddie Keogh for FA/REX/Shutterstock)

 

England’s friendly against Nigeria is to prepare them for similar opponents in Panama while they still have Tunisia to play in Group G.

Time of match

The friendly game between England and Nigeria will kick off at 5:15 pm on Saturday in Wembley.

Where to watch

The Nigeria Vs England friendly will be shown on SuperSport on DSTV, Startimes Sports Live and local channels on terrestrial TV.

Fans outside Nigeria can watch the game on their favourite streaming websites. BT Sports and Sky Sports will also show the game live.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titlesbullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Related Articles

Raheem Sterling Manchester City star says Nigeria vs England will be physical
Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr gives Wolves goalie a spot in World Cup team
Nigeria 1 Vs 1 DR Congo Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend during goal celebration
Nigeria 1 Vs DR Congo Super Eagles labour through farewell friendly
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles opponents Argentina beat Haiti 4-0 in friendly
Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of 2018 World Cup
Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha Super Eagles great has the most dribbles of a World Cup game in 52 years
Super Eagles National team players meet Buhari, Osinbajo in Aso Rock
Victor Moses Chelsea star joins Super Eagles camp in London

Football

Zinedine Zidane
Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top
Trujillo was the first first person sentenced by a US judge over the FIFA corruption scandal
Football FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala
England manager Gareth Southgate will begin his World Cup preparations against Nigeria
Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
US's Ronnie Baker (L) wins the men's 100m event of the IAAF Diamond League 2018 Golden Gala on May 31, 2018 at the Comunal Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Football Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome