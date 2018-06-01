England Vs Nigeria: Time of friendly and where to watch

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face England on Saturday, June 2 in a friendly game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Saturday friendly which will be played at the famous Wembley will be Nigeria’s practise match for the 2018 World Cup Group D match against Iceland.

England ’s friendly against Nigeria is to prepare them for similar opponents in Panama while they still have Tunisia to play in Group G.

Time of match

The friendly game between England and Nigeria will kick off at 5:15 pm on Saturday in Wembley.

Where to watch

The Nigeria Vs England friendly will be shown on SuperSport on DSTV, Startimes Sports Live and local channels on terrestrial TV.

Fans outside Nigeria can watch the game on their favourite streaming websites. BT Sports and Sky Sports will also show the game live.