Super Eagles play out 1-1 draw with DR Congo in friendly

William Troost Ekong, Simy Nwankwo play Super Eagles defeated DR Congo 2-0 (Kelvin Ekerete)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria play out a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in an international friendly game played on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The game was played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt and kicked off at 5PM Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles took the lead when Ogenyi Onazi chipped a free kick towards Kelechi Iheanacho who passed for William Troost Ekong to score.

DR Congo squad play DR Congo held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw (Newsweek)

DR Congo slowly advanced into the game, with Benik Afobe at the heart of the attack for the Leopards who aimed to spoil the Super Eagles last home game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At half time the Super Eagles dominated possession with 59% to DR Congo 41%, and had two shots on target while the Leopards had one.

Super Eagles vs DR Congo play The game was played in Port Harcourt (Tobi Adepoju)

 

Several changes were made by Gernot Rohr  at the start of the second half Joel Obi off for Mikel Agu, Echiejiele off for Ola Aina, Iheanacho off for Alex Iwobi.

DR Congo equalised from the penalty spot when Ola Aina, brought down his opponent in the box.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Super Eagles starting XI (4-4-2): Uzoho, Ebuehi, Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile; Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi; Lokosa, Iheanacho, Simy

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
