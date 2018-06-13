Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles show style in photo shoot for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles Nigeria bring on the style in photo shoot for World Cup

Another outfit and the Super Eagles are again the fashion icons of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Super Eagles of Nigeria showed off their styles in the photo shoot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. play The Super Eagles showed off their style in photo shoot for the World Cup (FIFA)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria showed off their styles in the photo shoot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr's team have been crowned as the fashion kings of the tournament after an amazing reaction to the team official jerseys and their travel outfit native attires which brought about a lot of praise on social media.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and his teammates continued in the same fashion in their photoshoot for the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup account posted a selected pictures of the Super Eagles on their official Twitter account.

Mikel, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo all featured in post showing off different styles in the photoshoot.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

The Super Eagles will train in Essentuki before they travel to the venue of their first game of the tournament.

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has recovered from 'nose bleed' to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia. play Tyronne Ebuehi shows off his style in photoshoot (Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

The Super Eagles begin their campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia on Saturday, June 16, before subsequent matches against Iceland on Friday, June 22 and Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

