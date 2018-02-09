Sadiq Umar scores in first match for NAC Breda

news

Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar scored for his new club NAC Breda in his first official match for the Eredivisie side.

Sadiq who is just 20-years-old, was sent on loan by parent club AS Roma to Eredivisie side NAC Breda for the rest of the season, after his initial loan to fellow Serie A side Torino.

The 20-year-old started on the bench for his new club in their Eredivisie fixture against Heracles.

With the result almost safe and secure as NAC Breda were leading 4 - 1, Head coach Stijn Vreven decided to introduce Sadiq into the match in the 79th minute.

The Nigerian striker has an instant impact as he created NAC Breda's fifth goal for the game for Mounir El Allouchi in the 81st minute.

Sadiq Umar then got on the end of a pass by Thierry Ambrose to score the sixth goal for NAC Breda, which turned out to be the final goal of the game.

The results sees NAC Breda three points above the relegation zone.

Umar posted a picture on his Official Instagram page to celebrate his memorable outing for the Dutch side.

Sadiq was part of Nigeria's Under 23 team to the 2016 Olympic games, where he contributed four goals as the team won a Bronze medal .

After his debut goal Sadiq will hope to continue his goalscoring form when NAC Breda travel to Excelsior for their next fixture on Sunday, February 11.