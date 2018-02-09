Home > Sports > Football >

Veteran striker scores on return to boyhood club

Robin Van Persie Veteran striker scores on return to boyhood club

Van Persie has found his scoring touch back at Feyenoord

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Robin Van Persie play Robin Van Persie was among the goals for Feyenoord. (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran striker Robin Van Persie on Thursday, February 8 scored his first goal since he rejoined his boyhood club Feyenoord.

Van Persie joined the current Dutch champions in the 2018 winter transfer window, from Turkish outfit Fenerbache.

He had earlier played in three matches for Feyenoord since he rejoined the Eredivisie outfit but failed to find the back of the net.

The 34-year-old was named on the substitutes bench for the home game against FC Groningen and with the Champions two goals ahead, head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst decided to bring on the veteran striker in the 77 minute to the delight of the home fans.

Van Persie had an instant impact as he latched on to a pass by Steven Berghuis  in the box and then unleashed a left volley into the back of the net.

His goal turned out to be the final goal of the game as Feyenoord ran out 3 – 0 winners.

Van Persie left Feyenoord to join English Premier League outfit Arsenal in 2004.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nike unveil 1995-themed jersey for 2018 World Cupbullet
2 Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018...bullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Related Articles

Deadline Day Transfer News Chelsea get Giroud in shocking swoop
Robin van Persie Fenerbahce rule out striker's transfer
Robin van Persie Van Persie frustrated with Fenerbahce situation
Robin van Persie Fenerbahce completes striker's signing
Robin van Persie Fenerbahce complete striker signing
Robin van Persie Robin van Persie: Kids will decide my future
Van Persie Dutch striker, Tosic suspended after Istanbul derby fracas
Van Persie Fenerbahce striker suffers eye injury

Football

Austin Mgbolu
Austin Mgbolu NFF mourn death of former Public relations officer.
Lautaro Martinez scored five goals for Argentina in the 2017 South American U-20 Championship in Ecuador
Football Rising Argentine star Lautaro Martinez set for Inter move - reports
Watford FC player liaison officer Lorenzo Libutti pictured at the club's complex in London Colney, on Janaury 25, 2018
Football Watford FC's 'Mr Fixit' always on call
Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez joined Leicester City after a £350,000 transfer from French second-division side Le Havre in 2014
Football Mahrez returns to Leicester training - reports