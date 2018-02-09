news

Veteran striker Robin Van Persie on Thursday, February 8 scored his first goal since he rejoined his boyhood club Feyenoord.

Van Persie joined the current Dutch champions in the 2018 winter transfer window, from Turkish outfit Fenerbache .

He had earlier played in three matches for Feyenoord since he rejoined the Eredivisie outfit but failed to find the back of the net.

The 34-year-old was named on the substitutes bench for the home game against FC Groningen and with the Champions two goals ahead, head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst decided to bring on the veteran striker in the 77 minute to the delight of the home fans.

Van Persie had an instant impact as he latched on to a pass by Steven Berghuis in the box and then unleashed a left volley into the back of the net.

His goal turned out to be the final goal of the game as Feyenoord ran out 3 – 0 winners.

Van Persie left Feyenoord to join English Premier League outfit Arsenal in 2004.