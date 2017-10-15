Odion Ighalo nets brace in China for Changchun Yatai

Odion Ighalo netted two goals for Changchun Yatai in their 3-2 win at Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C.
Just fresh off helping Nigeria to seal qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ighalo netted a brace for Changchun Yatai in their 3-2 win away at Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C on Saturday, October 14 in the Chinese Super League (CSL).
After a goalless first half, the Nigeria international opened the scoring in the in the 50th minute. The striker managed to get his head on a ball from his teammate to put Changchun Yatai in front before Rui Yu doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.
ALSO READ: It seems Ighalo now scores two goals every game
Ighalo completed his brace in the 90th minute, getting on a pass before dribbling the goalkeeper to score.
Two quick goals from Pengfei Han and Nikica Jelavic reduced the tally for Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C to 3-2.
With this brace, Ighalo now has 12 league goals for Changchun Yatai who are 10th in the CSL with 35 points from 27 games.
The 28-year-old will be looking to add to his tally when Changchun Yatai host Jiangsu Sainty in their next fixture on Sunday, October 22.