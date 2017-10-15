Odion Ighalo nets brace in China for Changchun Yatai

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo continues to stake his claim as the most inform Nigerian striker.

Just fresh off helping Nigeria to seal qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ighalo netted a brace for Changchun Yatai in their 3-2 win away at Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C on Saturday, October 14 in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

After a goalless first half, the Nigeria international opened the scoring in the in the 50th minute. The striker managed to get his head on a ball from his teammate to put Changchun Yatai in front before Rui Yu doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Ighalo completed his brace in the 90th minute, getting on a pass before dribbling the goalkeeper to score.

Two quick goals from Pengfei Han and Nikica Jelavic reduced the tally for Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C to 3-2.

With this brace, Ighalo now has 12 league goals for Changchun Yatai who are 10th in the CSL with 35 points from 27 games.

The 28-year-old will be looking to add to his tally when Changchun Yatai host Jiangsu Sainty in their next fixture on Sunday, October 22.