news

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah was named African Player of the Year for 2017 at the CAF Awards in Ghana on Thursday, January 4.

Salah, 25, has been an instant success at Liverpool since joining from AS Roma, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League already and 23 in all competitions.

He also helped Egypt to qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Russia.

Salah takes home the award for the first time ever, beating Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.