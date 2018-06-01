Home > Sports > Football >

Messi, teammates visited by Argentina President before departure

2018 FIFA World Cup Messi, teammates visited by President before trip to Barcelona

Argentina players were given a heroes send forth as they depart the country for their World Cup preparations.

Mauricio Macri and Argentina team play The Argentine team were assembled before president Mauricio Macri (AFP/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates were visited by president Mauricio Macri before they departed for their 2018 FIFA World Cup camp in Barcelona.

Argentina defeated Haiti 4-0 in a farewell friendly played in front of their home supporters on Wednesday, May 30.

The squad had a special visitor in President Mauricio Macri and his daughter, Antonia who visited the Argentine players just before they embarked on a 13-hour trip to Barcelona to prepare for the World Cup.

Argentina squad play The Argentine's are grouped alongside the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

 

The president reportedly encouraged the Argentine team before their departure and was pictured smiling with the squad.

The Argentine team were given a big send off by their supporters in Buenos Aires and were in high spirits before their departure.

Mauricio Macri and Lionel Messi play Messi and Macri pictured having a conversation (Getty Images)

 

While on the plane members of the Argentine squad posted pictures of their 13-hour flight to Europe on their various social media accounts.

At Barcelona, the Argentine team will finalize preparations for the summer tournament and have lined up a friendly encounter against Israel on Friday, June 8.

Argentine squad play The Argentine squad posed for pictures before their departure (Instagram/MarcosRojo)

Argentina are grouped alongside Nigeria, Croatia, and Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and his teammates will have an eight-day rest after the friendly against Israel before they take on Iceland in their group opener on Saturday, June 16.

