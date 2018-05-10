Argentina, Croatia, Iceland begin preparation for Super Eagles

news

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Argentina, Croatia and Iceland have lined up their friendly games ahead tournament.

Argentina will play preparatory friendly games against Haiti and Israel before they travel to Russia.

The La Albiceleste will take on Haiti at the La Bombonera home of Boca Juniors on Tuesday, May 29 and later take on Israel in another friendly game on Saturday, June 9.

In their last friendly encounter Argentina lost 6-1 to Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano , Madrid in March.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina side are ranked 5th in the FIFA ranking, while Haiti are ranked 108th in the world.

Argentina were finalist at the 2014 FIFA World Cup where they lost to Germany and will hope to go one step further in Russia.

Super Eagles group D rivals friendlies

The Super Eagles are drawn in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside Croatia, Argentina, and Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia have lined up preparatory matches against Brazil at Anfield on Sunday, June 3 and will later face Senegal on Friday, June 8.