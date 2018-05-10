Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina, Croatia, Iceland begin preparation for Super Eagles

2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles

Argentina Iceland and Croatia will play two friendly matches each before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi and teammates will face Haiti and Israel (Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Argentina, Croatia and  Iceland have lined up their friendly games ahead tournament.

Argentina will play preparatory friendly games against Haiti and Israel before they travel to Russia.

The La Albiceleste will take on Haiti at the La Bombonera home of Boca Juniors on Tuesday, May 29 and later take on Israel in another friendly game on Saturday, June 9.

In their last friendly encounter Argentina lost 6-1 to Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid in March.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina side are ranked 5th in the FIFA ranking, while Haiti are ranked 108th in the world.

Argentina were finalist at the 2014 FIFA World Cup where they lost to Germany and will hope to go one step further in Russia.

Super Eagles group D rivals friendlies

Croatia play Croatia have started preparations for the Super Eagles (Jollof Sports)

 

The Super Eagles are drawn in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside Croatia, Argentina, and Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia have lined up preparatory matches against Brazil at Anfield on Sunday, June 3 and will later face Senegal on Friday, June 8.

Iceland football play Iceland are preparing for the Super Eagles (AFP/File)

 

Iceland will take on Norway in their next friendly match on Saturday, June 2 and late face Ghana on Thursday, June 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles New study reveals Nigeria have no chance of winning 2018 World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Argentina lose friendlies
2018 FIFA World Cup Croatia coach sends spies to watch Super Eagles against Serbia
New Jersey Alert Croatia unveil kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles Nigeria’s World Cup opponents Croatia to play Brazil
Iceland Super Eagles 2018 World Cup opponents to play Ghana in friendly
Iceland Super Eagles group opponents reveal World Cup jerseys
Super Eagles Croatian coach stresses importance of game against Nigeria

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game
Olanrewaju Kayode
Kayode Olanrewaju Super Eagles striker wins Ukrainian Cup title with Shakhtar Donetsk
Leroy Sane
Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces midfielder Yaya Toure as he is substituted during the Premier League football against Brighton
Football Guardiola eyes 100 points for record-breaking City