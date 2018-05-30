news

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Argentina defeated Haiti 4-0 in a friendly encounter played on Tuesday, May 29.

Argentina earlier scheduled preparatory friendly games against Haiti and Israel before they travel to Russia.

The La Albiceleste took on on Haiti at the La Bombonera in front of their home supporters.

Playing with a full strength team Jorge Sampaoli's side took the lead through Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the 17th minute when he converted a penalty but that was the only goal scored in the first half.

Argentina had to wait until the 58 minute to score their second through Messi and he completed his hattrick when he scored his third of the game in the 66th minute.

Substitute Sergio Aguero rounded up the scoring when he scored in from Messi's assist in the 69th minute to wrap up the game.

The victory comes after Argentina lost 6-1 to Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano , Madrid in their last friendly played in March.

Argentina who got to the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup will now take on Israel in their next friendly scheduled for Saturday, June 9.