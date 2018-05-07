Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City crowned 2017/18 Premier League champions

Manchester City Premier League champions finally celebrate trophy [photos]

Manchester were crowned champions after a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town.

2017/18 Premier League champions Manchester City finally celebrated with the trophy at the Etihad Stadium after a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, May 6.

Pep Guardiola’s side effectually won the title after Manchester United lost at home to West Brownwich Albion on Sunday, April 15.

Manchester City players and staff have since celebrated since the triumph but the coronation ceremony was held at the Etihad.

Supporters of the club invaded the pitch after the final whistle not minding the result of the game.

Manchester City play Manchester City players lifted Pep Guardiola up (Getty Images)

 

Manchester City players celebrated with cult hero Yaya Toure who confirmed this will be his last season at the club.

During the celebrations with Toure, the Premier League trophy fell down.

In Toure's eighth season with the club, he lifted his third Premier League trophy under three different managers.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Toure hailed the quality of the current Manchester City team and urged the supporters to forget the disappointment of the Champions League exit.

Manchester City play Yaya Toure ended his Manchester City career with another Premier League title (Getty Images)

 

He said, “(It's) very special, we deserve it this season, this group are younger, full of energy. It is fantastic to be part of this team.”

“In the Champions League (there was) disappointment, but team-playing, and next year more of this year.”

“After eight years of service, it is right time to move on, but I am very delighted to be part of this club. Now they are looking forwards, and I hope next year more of the same.”

Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones play Englishmen Sterling, Walker and Stones won their first Premier League title (Getty Images)

 

Guardiola was the first to be called upon to receive his winners' medal before other players and staff as captain Vincent Kompany collected last and lifted the trophy.

Manchester City still have two more fixture left in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

