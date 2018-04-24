Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City players celebrate Premier League at nightclub

Manchester City Kompany, De Bruyne, teammates party in nightclub to celebrate league title

Manchester City are champions of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Ederson and Fernandinho play

Ederson and Fernandinho

(James Clarke)
Manchester City stars took to the nightclub to celebrate their triumph as Premier League champions.

The Manchester City stars celebrated with the clubs coaching staff first at the Australasia Restaurant and later hung out at Panacea Nightclub.

Brazilian duo of Ederson Moraes, Fernandinho and PFA Player of the Year nominee Kevin De Bruyne were spotted arriving for the get-together.

Kevin De Bruyne turned up to celebrate with his Manchester City teammates

 

Captain Vincent Kompany, English defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones were among the players who turned out for the party.

After beating Swansea City 5-0, the Manchester City players now have 90 points and are on course to break records this season.

Kyle Walker and John Stones played key roles in the title win

 

With four games left, Manchester City can break the total of 95 points set by Chelsea in 2005.

City now have 98 goals and could also break Chelsea’s record 103 goals in the 2009/10 season a record.

The Manchester City coaching staff also showed up

 

After elimination from the Champions League, City will to action in the Premier League when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, April 29.

