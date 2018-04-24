news

Manchester City stars took to the nightclub to celebrate their triumph as Premier League champions.

The Manchester City stars celebrated with the clubs coaching staff first at the Australasia Restaurant and later hung out at Panacea Nightclub.

Brazilian duo of Ederson Moraes, Fernandinho and PFA Player of the Year nominee Kevin De Bruyne were spotted arriving for the get-together.

Captain Vincent Kompany, English defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones were among the players who turned out for the party.

After beating Swansea City 5-0, the Manchester City players now have 90 points and are on course to break records this season.

With four games left, Manchester City can break the total of 95 points set by Chelsea in 2005.

City now have 98 goals and could also break Chelsea’s record 103 goals in the 2009/10 season a record.

After elimination from the Champions League, City will to action in the Premier League when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, April 29.