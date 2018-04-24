news

Back from a two-game suspension due to his second red card of the season , Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi has continued from where he stopped and continues to lead the Premier League in tackles.

After missing two games, Ndidi made a return to action in Leicester City’s goalless home draw against Southampton on Thursday, April 19.

In the game, the 21-year-old made six tackles, taking his total number to 135, the highest in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has 30 tackles more than Idrissa Gueye of Everton who is second on the top tacklers’ list.

The man who Ndidi replaced at Leicester City, N’Golo Kante now of Chelsea is third on the list with 102 tackles.

Dale Stephens of Brighton and Hove Albion is fourth with 93 tackles while Kyle Naughton of Swansea has 88 tackles in fifth.

Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham with 88, Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town, 87, Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town, 82 and Oriol Romeu of Southampton with 81 round up the top 10.

Consistent Ndidi

Ndidi's strengths

Ndidi has been very consistent this seaosn for Leicester City and th stats behind his tackles shows how important he has been for the 2016 Premier League champions.

"He will get possession in a lot of balls and prevents the opponent from making contact," Leicester City manager Claude Puel is quoted to say about Ndidi by Daily Mial.

“He’s been fantastic since the beginning of the season."