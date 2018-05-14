news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has called up in-form Kano Pillars striker Junior Lokosa ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Kano Pillars hotshot has scored 18 goals so far in the current Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season and leads the goal chart.

His good form has been rewarded by Super Eagles boss Rohr who included him in his 30-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lokosa was again in goalscoring form in matchday 21 with a brace in the northern derby win against Katsina United .

His form has seen him linked with a move away from the NPFL with several top African and European sides reportedly interested in his signature.

The 24-year-old is expected to lead the home-based Super Eagles in their upcoming friendly against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 22, before joining up with the first team for friendlies against Congo, England and the Czech Republic.

His inclusion may come as shock, which is an achievement for him although most football fans expect him to be dropped from the final squad to the World Cup.