Home > Sports > Football >

Results of rescheduled matches in the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Kano Pillars defeat Katsina United in northern derby

Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kano Pillars play Kano Pillars defeat Katsina United in northern derby (Kano Pillars)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United in the northern derby to continue the chase leaders Lobi Stars in matchday 21 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

A total of 9 matchday 21 fixtures were played which involved four draws, four home wins and an away win.

A total of 18 goals were scored, with only one game not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 21 results

Enugu Rangers 0 - 0 Akwa United

Go Round 1 - 0 Wikki Tourist

MFM FC 0 - 1 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 2 - 1 Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars 2 - 1 Heartland Owerri

Kano Pillars 3 - 1 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes 1 - 1 Kwara United

Yobe Desert Stars 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United

El Kanemi Warriors 1 - 1 Rivers United FC

 

NPFL matchday 21 home wins

Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United through a a brace by Junior Lokosa in the ninth and 49th minute, in between a goal by Nyima Nwangwa  in the 37th minute, while Destiny Ashadi scored a consolation for Katsina in the 57th minute.

Shedrack Oghali scored the only goal in the 57th minute as Go Round defeated Wikki Tourists.

Reigning NPFL champions Plateau United defeated Nasarawa United  2-1 through goals by Kawu Yaro Bature in the 11th minute and Reuben Bala in the 72nd minute, with Najeem Olaitan Olukokun's goal in the 50th minute a mere consolation.

Sunshine Stars defeated Heartland Owerri  2-1 through first goals by Alimi Sikiru in the 12th minute, and Franklin Sasere in the 22nd minute.

 

 

NPFL matchday 21 draws

Niger Tornadoes played out a 1-1 draw with Kwara United, the away side took the lead in the 25th minute through Segun Atere while Eric Asamoah-Frimpong equalised for the home side in the 64th minute as they held on for a draw.

Enugu Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Akwa United, with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.

Yobe Desert Stars had to come from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ifeanyi Ubah United, as Pascal Seka gave the home side the lead in the 45th minute, but a late goal from Phillip Auta in the 87th minute gave Yobe a point.

Rivers United FC and El Kanemi Warriors played 1-1 draw, a own goal by Alex Aghaho Otakho gave Rivers United the lead in the 42nd minute, but Michael Ohanu converted a late penalty to maintain El Kanemi's unbeaten home record.

NPFL matchday 21 away wins

MFM lost at home to Abia Warriors, after a goalless first half Ndifreke Effiong Udo gave the away side in the 54th minute.

 

 

 

 

The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 20

Enugu Rangers vs Akwa United

Go Round vs Wikki Tourist

MFM FC vs Abia Warriors

Plateau United vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars vs Heartland Owerri

Kano Pillars vs Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes vs Kwara United

Yobe Desert Stars vs Ifeanyi Ubah United

El Kanemi Warriors vs Rivers United FC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Eden Hazard Chelsea star says ‘no chance’ to joining Manchester Unitedbullet

Related Articles

NPFL MFM, Plateau United drop points in rescheduled game
NPFL Enyimba, Akwa United held at home in rescheduled games
NPFL Lobi Stars begin second stage with win
NPFL Akwa United begin title push with home win against Sunshine Stars
NPFL Kano Pillars close gap on top after win in rescheduled match
Heartland New documentary shows Heartland's rise to the NPFL
NPFL Plateau United, Rangers win in rescheduled game
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
NPFL Enyimba hold Kwara United to draw away from home
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after matchday 17 fixtures

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to continue his goal form
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola signals from the touch line
Football 'It's incredible' - Guardiola joy as City reach 100 points
Liverpool's midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion
Football Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense
Lazio's supporters cheer on May 6, 2018
Football Crotone stall Lazio's Champions League ambitions