Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United in the northern derby to continue the chase leaders Lobi Stars in matchday 21 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

A total of 9 matchday 21 fixtures were played which involved four draws, four home wins and an away win.

A total of 18 goals were scored, with only one game not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 21 results

Enugu Rangers 0 - 0 Akwa United

Go Round 1 - 0 Wikki Tourist

MFM FC 0 - 1 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 2 - 1 Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars 2 - 1 Heartland Owerri

Kano Pillars 3 - 1 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes 1 - 1 Kwara United

Yobe Desert Stars 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United

El Kanemi Warriors 1 - 1 Rivers United FC

NPFL matchday 21 home wins

Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United through a a brace by Junior Lokosa in the ninth and 49th minute, in between a goal by Nyima Nwangwa in the 37th minute, while Destiny Ashadi scored a consolation for Katsina in the 57th minute.

Shedrack Oghali scored the only goal in the 57th minute as Go Round defeated Wikki Tourists.

Reigning NPFL champions Plateau United defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 through goals by Kawu Yaro Bature in the 11th minute and Reuben Bala in the 72nd minute, with Najeem Olaitan Olukokun's goal in the 50th minute a mere consolation.

Sunshine Stars defeated Heartland Owerri 2-1 through first goals by Alimi Sikiru in the 12th minute, and Franklin Sasere in the 22nd minute.

NPFL matchday 21 draws

Niger Tornadoes played out a 1-1 draw with Kwara United, the away side took the lead in the 25th minute through Segun Atere while Eric Asamoah-Frimpong equalised for the home side in the 64th minute as they held on for a draw.

Enugu Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Akwa United, with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.

Yobe Desert Stars had to come from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ifeanyi Ubah United, as Pascal Seka gave the home side the lead in the 45th minute, but a late goal from Phillip Auta in the 87th minute gave Yobe a point.

Rivers United FC and El Kanemi Warriors played 1-1 draw, a own goal by Alex Aghaho Otakho gave Rivers United the lead in the 42nd minute, but Michael Ohanu converted a late penalty to maintain El Kanemi's unbeaten home record.

NPFL matchday 21 away wins

MFM lost at home to Abia Warriors, after a goalless first half Ndifreke Effiong Udo gave the away side in the 54th minute.

