Henry Onyekuru back in full training with Anderlecht

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is back in full training with Anderlecht after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Onyekuru suffered knee injury while playing for Anderlecht but had to return to parent club Everton for his rehabilitation.

The knee injury to Onyekuru initially brought about fear of the forward's fitness for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Onyekuru, however, is back in full training and ready to take part in the reaming matches of the season with Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old posted a picture of his return to training on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts with a message which said, “First day back in full training with my teammates. Back to finish what I started. #GodsPlan.”

The forward also posted a message on his social media accounts to thank the medical staff of Everton and Anderlecht for their support during his injury spell

He said, “I want to say thank you to everyone that made my recovery possible. The medical team, staff and doctors @Everton for their rehab and facilities."

"I also want to thank @rscanderlecht and the amazing supporters for their support and their faith in me during this journey”

In a report by AOI football, Onyekuru stated his readiness to take part in Anderlecht’s midweek march against Standard Liege.

The Belgium Talent of the Year winner said, “I have been training individually for some weeks now and my progress has been awesome."

"The coach has told me I will be part of the first team training session after the game against Club Brugge, so by Monday, I will see how it goes for me,”

Onyekuru could play his first official match since his return from injury when Anderlecht travel to face Standard Liege on Wednesday, April 18.