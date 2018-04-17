Home > Sports > Football >

Henry Onyekuru back in full training with Anderlecht

Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward back in full training with Anderlecht

Henry Onyekuru was treated at Everton after suffering a knee injury on loan at Anderlecht.

  • Published:
Henry Onyekuru play Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is back in full training with Anderlecht after recovering from a serious knee injury. (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is back in full training with Anderlecht after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Onyekuru suffered knee injury while playing for Anderlecht but had to return to parent club Everton for his rehabilitation.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru has thanked the Everton medical team and Anderlecht for their support during his injury (Instagram)

 

The knee injury to Onyekuru initially brought about fear of the forward's fitness for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Onyekuru, however, is back in full training and ready to take part in the reaming matches of the season with Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old posted a picture of his return to training on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts with a message which said, “First day back in full training with my teammates. Back to finish what I started. #GodsPlan.”

 

The forward also posted a message on his social media accounts to thank the medical staff of Everton and Anderlecht for their support during his injury spell

He said, “I want to say thank you to everyone that made my recovery possible. The medical team, staff and doctors @Everton for their rehab and facilities."

"I also want to thank @rscanderlecht and the amazing supporters for their support and their faith in me during this journey”

 

In a report by AOI football, Onyekuru stated his readiness to take part in Anderlecht’s midweek march against Standard Liege.

The Belgium Talent of the Year winner said, “I have been training individually for some weeks now and my progress has been awesome."

"The coach has told me I will be part of the first team training session after the game against Club Brugge, so by Monday, I will see how it goes for me,”

Onyekuru could play his first official match since his return from injury when Anderlecht travel to face Standard Liege on Wednesday, April 18.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrationsbullet
2 Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup...bullet
3 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of...bullet

Related Articles

Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht insist Super Eagles forward needs surgery
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star is spending time with his family in Nigeria while recovering from injury
Henry Onyekuru Surgery not required for Eagles striker
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star speaks on his duel with Alves in Champions League game
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward back in training after injury
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward wins Belgium Talent of the Year award

Football

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller (right) celebrates a goal against England in 2013
Football Rangers suspend Miller, captain Wallace
Damjanovic (L) fights for the ball with Japan's Kashima Antlers midfielder Kento Misao
Football Damjanovic puts Suwon into AFC Champions League last 16
Midfielder Paul Pogba, second left, and Ousmane Dembele, third left, appear for France in a recent international friendly against England
Football FIFA probes Russia over racist chants
Lander Sports executive vice president Neil Chen speaks at the Soccerex China convention
Football China's Lander expects 'huge' sports investments to resume