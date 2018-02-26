news

The Nigerian under 20 side (Flying Eagles) are to play either Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau in the upcoming African under 20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Africa’s football governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the fixtures for the qualification series.

The Flying Eagles were given a pass to the next round, which is expected to kick off in April 2018.

The teams that will not be playing any matches in the first round of qualifiers are Zambia, Ghana, Egypt along with eight other countries.

The Flying Eagles and 11 other teams are exempted from the first round of qualifiers due to their previous performances.

Teams that qualified for the final of the under 20 tournament in the previous two editions, as well as the four teams that progressed to the semi-finals in the two editions, are exempted.

Newly appointed coach of the Flying Eagles (Paul Aigbogun) will lead out his team to face the winners of the match between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in the second round of qualifiers scheduled for May.

Provided Nigeria scales through the two qualifying rounds, their final qualification match could see the Flying Eagles face off against Morocco who the Super Eagles lost 4 – 0 to in the CHAN final.

Preparations have started for the under qualification series as Head Coach of the team, has invited CHAN stars Nura Muhammed , Ikouwem Udoh who emerged winner of the men’s Young Player of the Year award at the just concluded NFF Awards and 26 others for the qualification series.

Winners of the African Under 20 crown will represent the continent at the FIFA under 20 World Cup in 2019.

Nigeria has never lifted the FIFA under 20 World Cup but were finalist at the 1989 and 2005 editions.