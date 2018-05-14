Home > Sports > Football >

DR Congo players to be tested for Ebola before Super Eagles friendly

Nigeria Vs DR Congo Leopards players to be tested for Ebola virus on arrival in Port Harcourt

The NFF have contacted the Ministry of Health to test DR Congo players before the friendly game.

  • Published:
DR Congo football team play DR Congo players to be tested for Ebola before Super Eagles friendly (Twitter/drcongofootball)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

DR Congo players will be tested for Ebola Virus on arrival in Port Harcourt for the friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday, May 28 face the Leopards of DR Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt to canvass for home support ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the friendly game, there have been concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in DR Congo where 18 people have reportedly died.

But Pinnick has downplayed the concerns revealing that the players will also be tested on arrival in Nigeria.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria and DE Congo will clash in a friendly game on Monday, May 28 (Twitter)

Tested on arrival

According to NFF boss, the federation have contacted the Ministry of Health to test the DR Congo contingent when they arrive in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 25.

“We are in touch with the Congolese FA and we have been reliably informed that the Ebola outbreak is in a very remote part of the country so there’s nothing to really fear,” Pinnick said on a breakfast show of Channels Television

Amaju Pinnick play Pinnick says there is nothing to fear ahead of the Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game (Youtube/Channels Television )

 

Besides, about 98% of the Congolese players are based outside the country. They’re flying into Nigeria and we have got them a chartered flight which will touch down in Port Harcourt at 6 pm on the 25th of May, three days to the match.

“The aircraft will wait and take them back after the game. As a further precaution, we have written to the Ministry of Health to test them on arrival. We have really covered that and there’s nothing to be worried about.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr on Monday, May 14 released a 30-man preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup who will also be in camp for the game against DR Congo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to...bullet

Related Articles

Constant Omari DR Congo football chief held in embezzlement probe
Football Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup
Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo
Super Eagles Nigeria drop in new FIFA Ranking
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach admits problem with goalkeeping position
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp
Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game

Football

Home-based Super Eagles for CHAN 2018
Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Pinnick says NFF not ‘spending a dime’ for friendly game
The injured superstar Neymar was on the roster as Brazil unveiled their World Cup squad on Monday
Football Neymar headlines Brazil's World Cup 'favorites'
Antonio Conte
Chelsea Abramovich shortlists Enrique, Sarri, Jardim to replace Conte
German footballers of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (L 2nd) and Turkish international Cenk Tosun (R) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(2nd R) in London
Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo