DR Congo players will be tested for Ebola Virus on arrival in Port Harcourt for the friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday, May 28 face the Leopards of DR Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt to canvass for home support ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the friendly game, there have been concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in DR Congo where 18 people have reportedly died.

But Pinnick has downplayed the concerns revealing that the players will also be tested on arrival in Nigeria.

Tested on arrival

According to NFF boss, the federation have contacted the Ministry of Health to test the DR Congo contingent when they arrive in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 25.

“We are in touch with the Congolese FA and we have been reliably informed that the Ebola outbreak is in a very remote part of the country so there’s nothing to really fear,” Pinnick said on a breakfast show of Channels Television.

“Besides, about 98% of the Congolese players are based outside the country. They’re flying into Nigeria and we have got them a chartered flight which will touch down in Port Harcourt at 6 pm on the 25th of May, three days to the match .

“The aircraft will wait and take them back after the game. As a further precaution, we have written to the Ministry of Health to test them on arrival. We have really covered that and there’s nothing to be worried about.“

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr on Monday, May 14 released a 30-man preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup who will also be in camp for the game against DR Congo.