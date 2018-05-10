Home > Sports > Football >

Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game

Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to played DR Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game (Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ebola virus that ravaged West Africa in 2014 is back and threatening the Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game on May on Monday, May 28.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to play DR Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt.

DR Congo Ebola play 17 people have died from Ebola in DR Congo (Media Coulibaly)

 

The friendly game, however, has been put in doubt following fresh cases of Ebola in DR Congo where they have been two confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

NFF worried

Nigerian sports newspaper Sporting Life first reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have alerted medical personnel in The Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja of the need to conduct Ebola test on the Congolese contingent at the Immigration area of the International Airport in Port Harcourt.

DR Congo football team play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face DR Congo in a friendly in Port Harcourt before heading off to 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/drcongofootball)

 

Pulse Sports could not confirm this as the Media Officer of the NFF Ademola Olajire could not be reached as at the time of this report.

The report also states that the NFF have contacted the FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the possibilities of cancelling the friendly game.

The NFF had arranged the friendly game for the Super Eagles to canvass for support from Nigerians before heading off for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi play NFF have reportedly contacted FIFA and CAF about cancelling the friendly game (Pulse)

 

Port Harcourt is not new to occurrences of Ebola as the city experienced a few cases to resulted in the death of a doctor in 2014.

Pulse will continue to monitor the situation.

Deja vu

This is not the first time there is an Ebola worry before a Super Eagles game.

Super Eagles were hugely worried ahead of an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Congo in September 2014.

John Mikel Obi play Mikel Obi reportedly wore a face mask for fear of Ebola in Super Eagles camp in 2014 (Valery Matytsin\TASS via Getty Images)

 

Players like Mikel John Obi reportedly wore face masks and hand gloves in camp as preventive measures against the deadly virus.

There has been no case of Ebola in Nigeria since World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the country free in October 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Related Articles

Uncertainty surrounds AFCON 2015 ahead of this weekend's qualifiers
Super Eagles NFF reveal 2018 FIFA World Cup programme
Super Eagles Nigeria move up 5 places in new FIFA Ranking
Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo
Vincent Enyeama Ebola Or Not, I Will Play In AFCON 2015, If - Super Eagles Star
AFCON Qualifiers Ebola Scare: Rwanda Ask CAF To Move Nigeria Tie To Neutral Ground
2017 African Cup of Nations Nigeria to host Sierra Lone games following Ebola outbreak

Football

Lionel Messi
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles
Olanrewaju Kayode
Kayode Olanrewaju Super Eagles striker wins Ukrainian Cup title with Shakhtar Donetsk
Leroy Sane
Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces midfielder Yaya Toure as he is substituted during the Premier League football against Brighton
Football Guardiola eyes 100 points for record-breaking City