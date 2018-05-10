Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game

news

The Ebola virus that ravaged West Africa in 2014 is back and threatening the Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game on May on Monday, May 28.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to play DR Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt .

The friendly game, however, has been put in doubt following fresh cases of Ebola in DR Congo where they have been two confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

NFF worried

Nigerian sports newspaper Sporting Life first reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have alerted medical personnel in The Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja of the need to conduct Ebola test on the Congolese contingent at the Immigration area of the International Airport in Port Harcourt.

Pulse Sports could not confirm this as the Media Officer of the NFF Ademola Olajire could not be reached as at the time of this report.

The report also states that the NFF have contacted the FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the possibilities of cancelling the friendly game.

The NFF had arranged the friendly game for the Super Eagles to canvass for support from Nigerians before heading off for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Port Harcourt is not new to occurrences of Ebola as the city experienced a few cases to resulted in the death of a doctor in 2014.

Pulse will continue to monitor the situation.

Deja vu

This is not the first time there is an Ebola worry before a Super Eagles game .

Super Eagles were hugely worried ahead of an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Congo in September 2014.

Players like Mikel John Obi reportedly wore face masks and hand gloves in camp as preventive measures against the deadly virus.

There has been no case of Ebola in Nigeria since World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the country free in October 2014.