Super Eagles opponents Iceland,Croatia reveal 2018 FIFA World Cup list

Croatia released a 32-man list, while Iceland revealed a 23-man list for 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia play Modric, Rakitic top Croatia's World Cup list (Jollof Sports)
Super Eagles group D opponents Croatia and Iceland have released their list for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

World Cup newcomers Iceland have released their final 23-man list for the tournament, while Croatia released a 32-man list which will be eventually trimmed for the tournament.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has called up regulars such as Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

There are four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, eight midfielders and  forwards to make the 32-man list.

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson decided to release the final 23-man list to represent the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 23 players will represent the country barring any injuries in their warm-up matches which could lead to a withdrawal.

Speaking on his team Hallgrímsson said, “This is the team that we feel will give us the best chance in Russia.”

Mario Mandzukic play Star striker Mario Mandzukic lead the line for Croatia (Nike)

 

Croatia preliminary 32-man 2018 FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subašić (Monaco), Lovre Kalinić (Gent), Dominik Livaković (Dinamo), Karlo Letica (Hajduk)

Defenders: Vedran Ćorluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinić (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Šime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivarić (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Matej Mitrović (Club Brugge), Borna Barišić (Osijek), Zoran Nižić (Hajduk), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg), Borna Sosa (Dinamo).

 

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitić (Barcelona), Mateo Kovačić (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozović (Inter), Marko Rog (Napoli), Mario Pašalić (Spartak), Filip Bradarić (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus), Ivan Perišić (Inter), Nikola Kalinić (Milan), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebić (Eintracht), Duje Čop (Standard Liege), Ivan Santini (Caen).

Iceland 23-man 2018 FIFA World Cup squad

Iceland football play Iceland release final list for 2018 FIFA World Cup (AFP/File)

 

Goalkeepers: Hannes Þór Halldórsson, Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, Frederik Schram.

Defenders: Kári Árnason, Ari Freyr Skúlason, Ragnar Sigurðsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Birkir Már Sævarsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson.

Midfielders: Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Arnór Ingvi Traustason, Emil Hallfreðsson, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Ólafur Ingi Skúlason, Rúrik Gíslason, Samúel Kári Friðjónsson, Aron Einar Gunnarsson.

Forwards: Alfreð Finnbogason, Jón Daði Böðvarsson, Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson, Albert Guðmundsson.

