Abdu Maikaba’s men dominated proceedings but paid for their profligacy in front of goal.
Akwa United won the 2017 Federation Cup title earning a spot as Nigeria’s representative to the CAF Confederation Cup.
In their first game of the continental competition, Abdu Maikaba’s men dominated proceedings but paid for their profligacy in front of goal.
Mohammed Jallow opened the scoring for Banjul Hawks in the 34th minute before Lamine Chatty added the second in the 34th minute.
Victor Mbaoma reduced the deficit for Akwa United in the 72nd minutes but the Uyo-based side could not complete a come-back.
In the CAF Champions League, it was a better turnout for Nigerian clubs as Plateau United beat Eiding Sports of Cameroon 3-0 in Jos while MFM FC recorded a 1-1 draw away at Real Bamako in Mali.