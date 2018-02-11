news

Nigeria’s only representatives at the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, Akwa United got off to a bad start with a 2-1 home loss to Banjul Hawks of Gambia.

Akwa United won the 2017 Federation Cup title earning a spot as Nigeria’s representative to the CAF Confederation Cup.

In their first game of the continental competition, Abdu Maikaba’s men dominated proceedings but paid for their profligacy in front of goal.

Mohammed Jallow opened the scoring for Banjul Hawks in the 34th minute before Lamine Chatty added the second in the 34th minute.

Victor Mbaoma reduced the deficit for Akwa United in the 72nd minutes but the Uyo-based side could not complete a come-back.

