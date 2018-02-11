CAF Champions League Plateau United off on a flying start, MFM grab vital away goal

news

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United got off on a flying start to the 2018 CAF Champions League while MFM FC grabbed a vital away goal.

Playing at home in Jos, Plateau United thrashed Eding Sports of Cameroon 3-0 in their preliminary round, first leg fixture on Sunday, February 11.

Plateau United get first-leg advantage

Oghene Elijah, Sunday Ingbede and Joshua Obaje were all on target for the Tin City club against the Eding Sports who are the Cameroonian champions.

Plateau United scored in the 20th minute as Elijah pounced on a rebound after Eding Sports goalkeeper had saved a Tosin Omoyele penalty.

The penalty was awarded after an Eding Sports defending handled the ball in the 18-yard-box.

Eding Sports came out stronger in the second half and dominated proceedings. They had a goal rightly ruled out for offside in the 82nd minute.

Two minutes later, Plateau United doubled their lead Ingbede beat the offside trap to score.

Substitute Obaje sealed the win in added time, pouncing on a fantastic pass from Raphael Ayagwa to score.

MFM FC get away goal

Away in Mali, MFM FC grabbed a vital away draw goal in the 1-1 draw with Real Bamako in their first leg preliminary round tie also played on Sunday.

The NPFL side in their first ever CAF Champions League game took a shock lead in the 15th minute through Nojeem Akinyemi.

The Olukoya Boys, however, conceded the equaliser just two minutes later as Miakab Giscard levelled scores for the host with a header.

The return fixtures will come up in a fortnight.