Home > Sports > Football >

Champions League: Plateau win at home, MFM grab vital away goal

CAF Champions League Plateau United off on a flying start, MFM grab vital away goal

Plateau United thrashed Eding Sports 3-0 while MFM FC grabbed a vital goal in a 1-1 draw at Real Bamako.

  • Published:
Plateau United play Plateau United thrashed Eding Sports 3-0 in CAF Champions League (LMC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United got off on a flying start to the 2018 CAF Champions League while MFM FC grabbed a vital away goal.

Playing at home in Jos,  Plateau United thrashed Eding Sports of Cameroon 3-0 in their preliminary round, first leg fixture on Sunday, February 11.

Plateau United get first-leg advantage

Oghene Elijah, Sunday Ingbede and Joshua Obaje were all on target for the Tin City club against the Eding Sports who are the Cameroonian champions.

Plateau United scored in the 20th minute as Elijah pounced on a rebound after Eding Sports goalkeeper had saved a Tosin Omoyele penalty.

The penalty was awarded after an Eding Sports defending handled the ball in the 18-yard-box.

Eding Sports came out stronger in the second half and dominated proceedings. They had a goal rightly ruled out for offside in the 82nd minute.

Two minutes later, Plateau United doubled their lead Ingbede beat the offside trap to score.

Substitute Obaje sealed the win in added time, pouncing on a fantastic pass from Raphael Ayagwa to score.

MFM FC get away goal

MFM FC play MFM FC got a 1-1 draw away at Real Bamako of Mali
 

Away in Mali, MFM FC grabbed a vital away draw goal in the 1-1 draw with Real Bamako in their first leg preliminary round tie also played on Sunday.

The NPFL side in their first ever CAF Champions League game took a shock lead in the 15th minute through Nojeem Akinyemi.

The Olukoya Boys, however, conceded the equaliser just two minutes later as Miakab Giscard levelled scores for the host with a header.

The return fixtures will come up in a fortnight.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Manchester United 'Piano FC' bants trend on Twitter following 2-0 loss...bullet
2 Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018...bullet
3 Algarve Tournament Nigerian boys to feature for England Under 17bullet

Related Articles

NPFL Rangers defeat Rivers in matchday six fixture
NPFL Champions Plateau United beaten at Abia
NPFL How Plateau United won the 2017 Nigerian league title
Football Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins
NPFL Champions Plateau United bounce back
NPFL Akwa and Plateau win big in matchday 7 fixtures

Football

Lyon were furious after Nabil Fekir was denied what looked to be a certain penalty
Football Lyon slump to controversial defeat by Rennes
Teenage kicks: Inter Milan's Yann Karamoh celebrates his winner
Football Teenager leads Inter to first win in two months
Teenage kicks: Inter Milan's Yann Karamoh celebrates his winner
Football Teenager leads Inter to first win in two months
Akwa United
CAF Confederation Cup Akwa United fall 2-1 at home to Banjul Hawks of Gambia