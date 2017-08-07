Home > Relationships >

Moving On :  Crazy things people have done after a breakup

Moving On Crazy things people have done after a breakup

"I set up a date with a fake account and intentionally stood him up."

  • Published:
Crazy things peopel have done after breakups play

Crazy things peopel have done after breakups

(Shutterstock)

Relationship Talk "He has a girlfriend but I've caught feelings for him"
Relationship Talk "She never has my time, I'm getting fed up"
For Women What happens when your man has low libido
Love & Dating 5 things you can't do without in relationships
Opinion Poll How much should a guy earn before considering marriage? [Video]
Relationships Betty Irabor shares marriage tips on 34th wedding anniversary
Love & Dating Twitter user's story raises questions on forgiveness in relationships
Stay Woke Dating & relationships are not the same
Taking Things Slow Couple plays extreme waiting game, wait 3 years before first date
Unfaithfulness How far is too far when dealing with cheating partners?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The effects of breakups range from good to bad to ridiculous and absolutely crazy.

Breakups elicit different emotions from people. Some change their lives altogether; some seek to get back at the heartbreaker in one hurtful way or another; some stay stuck on that partner, refusing to accept what has happened and move on; some move on like nothing happened, while some, like the five listed below, just go out and do something crazy...

1. The blocking spree

I blocked her off all my social media, deleted every photo of him [I had a lot of them], and cropped out her face from our favorite pictures - Ahmed, 24.

When does it become right to ask a guy to define your relationship play Some people are just petty after breakups. (Hiphop Taught Me)

 

2. Fixed a fake date

I'm not proud of it, but after one of my ex broke up with me, I hit him up with a fake account, claiming to be a Nigerian in Ghana and limiting our convo to just social media. I told him I'd be coming back home permanently in two months and he believed.

On the day I was to come back, he booked a hotel room and was waiting for me at a restaurant. I didn't show up. I deleted the social media account - Zainab, 28.

ALSO READ: How far is too far when dealing with cheating partners?

3. Gave out all his gifts

I just couldn't bear to see those things around anymore. I gave them out to stangers.

It was spontaneous and I sometimes wish I had kept some of those things. - Gladys, 27.

Friendzoned play All his gifts no longer meant anything after he cheated on me and dumped me. (Fotolia)

 

4. I actually quit my job

We were colleagues. There was no way I was going to stay around and see her everyday after she played me the way she did.

I quit my job and took another one outside Lagos which also paid slightly lesser. - Boma, 25.

5. I tried to sleep with his brother

He cheated with my friend and broke up with me, so I planned to sleep with his older brother as revenge.

I came to my sense early enough. I could not go through with it. - Philomena, 25.
_____________

All names in this article have been changed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk "All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him?"bullet
2 Unfaithfulness How far is too far when dealing with cheating partners?bullet
3 Relationships Betty Irabor shares marriage tips on 34th wedding...bullet

Relationships

Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "He has a girlfriend but I've caught feelings for him"
How far should forgiveness go in a relationship?
Love & Dating Twitter user's story raises questions on forgiveness in relationships
What should a guy's salary be before considering marriage?
Opinion Poll How much should a guy earn before considering marriage? [Video]
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "She never has my time, I'm getting fed up"