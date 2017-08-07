The effects of breakups range from good to bad to ridiculous and absolutely crazy.

Breakups elicit different emotions from people. Some change their lives altogether; some seek to get back at the heartbreaker in one hurtful way or another; some stay stuck on that partner, refusing to accept what has happened and move on; some move on like nothing happened, while some, like the five listed below, just go out and do something crazy...

1. The blocking spree

I blocked her off all my social media, deleted every photo of him [I had a lot of them], and cropped out her face from our favorite pictures - Ahmed, 24.

2. Fixed a fake date

I'm not proud of it, but after one of my ex broke up with me, I hit him up with a fake account, claiming to be a Nigerian in Ghana and limiting our convo to just social media. I told him I'd be coming back home permanently in two months and he believed.

On the day I was to come back, he booked a hotel room and was waiting for me at a restaurant. I didn't show up. I deleted the social media account - Zainab, 28.

3. Gave out all his gifts

I just couldn't bear to see those things around anymore. I gave them out to stangers.

It was spontaneous and I sometimes wish I had kept some of those things. - Gladys, 27.

4. I actually quit my job

We were colleagues. There was no way I was going to stay around and see her everyday after she played me the way she did.

I quit my job and took another one outside Lagos which also paid slightly lesser. - Boma, 25.

5. I tried to sleep with his brother

He cheated with my friend and broke up with me, so I planned to sleep with his older brother as revenge.

I came to my sense early enough. I could not go through with it. - Philomena, 25.

_____________

All names in this article have been changed.