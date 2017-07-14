Home > Relationships >

Pulse Opinion Poll :  Men aren't as unfaithful as people think, readers say

We asked if men really stay true to just one woman. A majority of readers say they do.

Unfaithfulness between partners is not something new.

Since time immemorial, people found ways to cheat on their partners without getting caught. And men have been gulty of these on a lot of ocassions.

Such has been the number of times men have been caught cheating that some now believe that all men cheat.

However in a poll published here recently, readers have voted to say not all are men are cheats.

When we asked if men really stay true to just one woman, a majority of readers [65.2%] say they are capable of it and really do it while 34.8% signified their opinion that men are incapable of of staying totally faithful to just one partner.

Interestingly, in another poll conducted here, readers say they believe that women are less faithful than men are.

However the difference seems to be in that women are hardly ever caught when they cheat. Men on the other hand, get caught every now and then.

Generally, unfaithfulness is not a gender thing. Both men and women cheat, and that just stinks for the dating and marriage culture in the country.

Everyone needs and deserves someone to trust without reservations. Be that person.

