Fact: partners who communicate more have a higher chance of scaling through the rough patches in their relationship than partners who don't.

Communication is the heartbeat of any relationship, the platform upon which other admirable things like trust and understanding is built.

Modern relationships have the advantage of several media of communication - from phone calls to all forms of text messaging and video messaging.

An issue that has developed from having these options is the deciding of which of them partners should take more serious, and which one should be used sparingly.

Some believe that phonecalls are the paramount means of communication. It helps you convey your thoughts in the accurate tone without leaving much room for ambiguity. So, for them, phonecalls should be taken more seriously in their relationships.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that texting is more fun, more modern and can do just exactly what phonecalls do.

The use of emojis, its suitability to sexting, the fact that it's not as disruptive as phone calls and that you can do it discreetly all day long even when you're at work... all these makes text messaging more appealing.

While we can all agree that communication is important for a relationship to flourish, it seems not-to-easy to determine the best way to go about it.

