For Guys :  13 ways to be the perfect gentleman to your partner

The rules that tell whether or not you have what it takes to be called a gentleman.

  • Published:
Be a gentleman like Barack Obama play

Be a gentleman like Barack Obama

(Time)

How do you rate yourself when it comes to treating women right?

How do you treat the women you take on dates, or the ones that you come across in your day-to-day activities?

Do you even know how to be a perfect partner to the woman in your life?

If you think you are, here are rules to put you to test; and if you know you are not, these tips will assist you.

Can men be as faithful as they make themselves appear? play How to be a perfect gentleman (Shutterstock)

 

According to Efe [@HL_Blue] on Twitter, here are 13 etiquettes that make you a gentleman:

1. Open the door for her and let her walk through first.

2. Get up when a lady approaches the table and let her be seated first before you take your seat. Adjust her chair and take off her coat.

3. Don't touch her bag or personal property unless she asks you to.

4. Give her a few days notice before your date.

Happy marriages and gender roles play Give her few days before any date. (Livestrong)

 

5. Call more. Text (chat) less.

ALSO READ: Everything you should know about the friend zone

6. Break up with her in person.

7. Walk between her and the road to protect her from any urban calamities. Ideally she should be on your left so your right hand is free

8. Get her safely to her door in person (if it's a cab, ride with her to her place first before going home).

Communication is doubtlessly very important between couples play Pay attention to what she says. (HuffPost)

9. Pay attention to her when she speaks. Put away your phone on dates. Show attention to detail.

10. Never hit a woman. Ever.

11. Ask her family's permission before proposing.

12. Give up your seat. Give up your coat if she's cold.

13. Be punctual. Keep your word.

What do you think about this list?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

