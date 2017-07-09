Osun By-Election :  Ademola Adeleke beats APC opponent

The results of the Osun West Senatorial by-election held on Saturday are in.

With a majority of the votes in the state’s 10 Local Government Areas, Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent, Mudashiru Hussain.

According to The Nation, he won in nine of the ten LGAs where the election was held. This is a major feat considering the fact that APC had a stronghold on most of these LGAs.

Adeleke, the PDP candidate, had 97,480 votes in Iwo, Ede South, Ola Oluwa, Ayedire, Ejigbo, Irewole, Egbedore, Ede North, Awo, while APC got 66,116 votes, according to SaharaReporters.

Thus, PDP defeated APC by 67.82%.

Here is a breakdown of the results:

Iwo LG APC 12,205 PDP 12,547

Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559

Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406

Ejigbo APC 12,229 PDP9,723

Irewole APC 8,952 PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa APC 5,316 PDP5,618

Ayedere APC 5,360 PDP5,789

Ayedaade APC 7,179 PDP-9061

Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP-7,142

Isokan APC 5,227 PDP-6,539

Congratulations to the winner, Adeleke.

Surprisingly, he had earlier expressed his confidence that he would win while casting his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 at Sagba- Abogunde area of Ede, around 8:35 am.

He said, "There was rain this morning and that rain is a shower of blessing.

“The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious .”

His counterpart, Hussain, had also expressed his confidence while casting his vote at Ward 3, Unit 1, Beulah Baptist Primary School, Ejigbo, at about 9.30am.

He also appreciated the effort made by INEC and voters saying that “if elections are conducted like this it means democracy has reached an advanced level."

The Osun West bye-election was preceded by the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke .

His death created a vacuum for his younger brother, Adeleke to represent the constituency in the Senate.