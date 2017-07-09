Home > Politics >

Osun By-Election :  Ademola Adeleke beats APC opponent

The Democratic Party (PDP) front-runner has won the  Osun West by-election with a majority of the votes in the state’s 10 local governments.

Adeleke defeats APC counterpart

(newspunch)

The results of the Osun West Senatorial by-election held on Saturday are in.

With a majority of the votes in the state’s 10 Local Government Areas, Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent, Mudashiru Hussain.

According to The Nation, he won in nine of the ten LGAs where the election was held. This is a major feat considering the fact that APC had a stronghold on most of these LGAs.

Adeleke, the PDP candidate, had 97,480 votes in  Iwo, Ede South, Ola Oluwa, Ayedire, Ejigbo, Irewole, Egbedore, Ede North, Awo, while APC got 66,116 votes, according to SaharaReporters.

Thus, PDP defeated APC by 67.82%.

Here is a breakdown of the results:

Iwo LG        APC 12,205         PDP 12,547

Ede North   APC 2,784      PDP 18,559

Ede South   APC 2,096      PDP 13,406

Ejigbo           APC 12,229     PDP9,723

Irewole         APC 8,952        PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa   APC 5,316       PDP5,618

Ayedere        APC 5,360       PDP5,789

Ayedaade      APC 7,179        PDP-9061

Egbedore      APC 4,768       PDP-7,142

Isokan            APC 5,227        PDP-6,539

Congratulations to the winner, Adeleke.

Surprisingly, he had earlier expressed his confidence that he would win while casting his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 at Sagba- Abogunde area of Ede, around 8:35 am.

He said, "There was rain this morning and that rain is a shower of blessing.

“The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious .”

His counterpart, Hussain, had also expressed his confidence while casting his vote at Ward 3, Unit 1, Beulah Baptist Primary School, Ejigbo, at about 9.30am.

He also appreciated the effort made by  INEC and voters saying that “if elections are conducted like this it means democracy has reached an advanced level."

The Osun West bye-election was preceded by the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

His death created a vacuum for his younger brother, Adeleke to represent the constituency in the Senate.

