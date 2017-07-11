Home > Politics >

INEC presents Adeleke with certificate of return

Osun West By-Election INEC presents Adeleke with certificate of return

Adeleke became Senator-elect after winning Saturday's by-election for the Osun West senatorial district.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Otunba Ademola Adeleke raises his certificate of return above his head after it was presented to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 play

Otunba Ademola Adeleke raises his certificate of return above his head after it was presented to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

(@inecnigeria/Twitter)

Winner of the Osun West by-election, Otunba Ademola Adeleke was presented with his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today, July 11, 2017.

Against all odds, Adeleke became Senator-elect after winning Saturday's by-election for the Osun West senatorial district.

With a majority of the votes in the state's 10 Local Government Areas, Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent, Mudashiru Hussain.

Ademola Adeleke casting his vote during the Osun West bye-election. play

Ademola Adeleke casting his vote during the Osun West bye-election.

(Daily Trust)

 

Adeleke won in nine of the ten LGAs where the election was held. This is a major feat considering the fact that APC had a stronghold on most of these LGAs.

Adeleke had 97,480 votes in  Iwo, Ede South, Ola Oluwa, Ayedire, Ejigbo, Irewole, Egbedore, Ede North, Awo, while APC got 66,116 votes.

Adeleke will replace his deceased brother, Isiaka Adeleke, who occupied the seat before he suddenly died in April.

