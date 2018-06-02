Home > News > World >

Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt

In Italy Juncker calls for respect for new govt

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called Saturday for the new eurosceptic Italian government to be treated with respect, having told Italians to work harder and stop blaming the EU for the country's problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte opens the first cabinet meeting of the newly-installed anti-establishment and eurosceptic government in Rome play

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte opens the first cabinet meeting of the newly-installed anti-establishment and eurosceptic government in Rome

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called Saturday for the new eurosceptic Italian government to be treated with respect, having told Italians to work harder and stop blaming the EU for the country's problems.

"We should show respect towards Italy," Juncker said in an interview with the German press group Funke Mediengruppe.

Italy's new anti-establishment government took power on Friday promising an end to EU-inspired austerity and a harder line on relations with Brussels, especially on immigration and the role of the euro single currency.

Juncker caused a stir on Thursday when he had said: "Italians have to take care of the poor regions of Italy. That means more work, less corruption, (more) seriousness."

Italy should not "play this game" of holding the EU responsible, he added.

Asked about Italy's massive debt mountain and the new government's plan to increase public spending, Juncker said in the interview that he was "not at all in favour of giving lessons to Rome".

"That was what happened too much with (thrice bailed-out), Greece, especially by the German-speaking countries (of the EU)," he said.

Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a strict enforcer of EU fiscal rules, insisting member states restore their public finances to balance, including the use of stinging cuts to government spending if necessary.

Juncker said that Greece had suffered as a result of this approach, with "the dignity of the Greek people trodden under foot" when left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took office in 2015.

"That must not happen again in the present case with Italy," he said, stressing: "I absolutely do not want to get involved in questions of domestic Italian politics."

"Italians have a clear understanding of what is good for their country. They will sort it out."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan US wants UN deadline to end fightingbullet
2 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
3 Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'bullet

Related Articles

Football World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV
Football Dembele gem caps France win over Italy
In Canada Farmers asked to skip the manure at G7
Babchenko's Murder Kiev seeks to reassure West over staging of journalist's murder
Football Peru abuzz about first World Cup in 36 years after Guerrero boost
Luigi Di Maio The fresh face taking Italian populism to power
Matteo Salvini Rebranded nationalist power-sharing with former enemy
Football Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday
Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid

World

A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018
Telegram Software company says Apple cleared path for app update
The West Bank city of Hebron is often the site of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, such as here on December 22, 2017
Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
China general slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
Demonstrators confront anti-riot policemen as they protest against a proposed income tax draft law in front of the Prime Minister's office in Amman late on June 1, 2018
In Jordan People protests snowball over price hikes, income tax draft law